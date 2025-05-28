The airline will have 18 daily departures to over 15 cities from day one, increasing it to 79 daily departures by the beginning of November 2025.

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) has joined hands with IndiGo to commence commercial flight operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport. The low-cost carrier, IndiGo, will operate 18 flights from Navi Mumbai Airport to over 15 cities from day one of the start of commercial operations, a joint statement said Wednesday.

Initially, the airline will have 18 daily departures (36 Air Traffic Movements) to over 15 cities from day one, increasing it to 79 daily departures (158 ATMs), including 14 international departures by the beginning of November 2025, and further scale up and double by November 2026.

"This partnership will fuel aviation growth in the country, making it a key driver for India to become the third-largest aviation economy by 2030," the joint statement read. By November 2026, the operations will be further built up to 140 daily departures (280 ATMs), including 30 international departures.

In its initial phase, Navi Mumbai International Airport is set to handle 20 million passengers and 0.5 million tonne of cargo per annum, with the capacity to serve 90 million passengers and 3.2 million tonne of cargo per annum, once complete. The launch of Navi Mumbai airport will create a dual-airport system for the financial capital of the country, enabling the de-congestion of Mumbai airport and enhancing the overall passenger experience. The airport spans over 1,160 hectares (2,866 acres) of land.

Adani Airport Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2019 as a 100 per cent subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of the Adani Group. The Adani Group made its maiden venture into the airports sector by emerging as the highest bidder for the operation, management, and development of six airports: Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram. The already operational airport in Mumbai is also an Adani airport.

Pieter Elbers, IndiGo CEO, said: "IndiGo will be the inaugural airline to operate from NMIA and we couldn't be more pleased to announce this. Our alliance signals towards achievement of complete operational readiness on both sides to take next steps. This expansion underscores our dedication to catering to the evolving needs of our aspirational travellers and further contributing to the growth of India's booming aviation sector."

Arun Bansal, CEO, AAHL said, "We are delighted to announce IndiGo as the first airline partner to commence operations from NMIA. This partnership marks a major step towards confirming NMIA's position as a transfer hub for domestic and international travellers."

(With inputs from ANI)