Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is the second richest man in India. His Adani Group works in multiple sectors, including power. The billionaire runs Adani Power, which is India's largest private sector thermal power generator. Now, the company announced that it has won a bid to supply 1500 MW (net) of thermal power to Uttar Pradesh. As part of the contract, the Adani firm will supply power at a highly competitive tariff of Rs 5.383 per unit from a greenfield 2x800 MW (1500 MW net) ultra-supercritical power plant, to be set up under the Design, Build, Finance, Own, and Operate (DBFOO) model in the state.

Earlier this month, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet approved the project. The company will now sign a long-term Power Supply Agreement (PSA) with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. (UPPCL) under the Letter of Award (LoA). Currently, Adani Power has a market cap of Rs 1.98 lakh crore, as of May 11.

“We are happy to have won the competitive bid to supply 1,500 MW power to UP and feel privileged to play a leading role in meeting the state's rapidly growing power demand. We plan to set up a modern and low emission ultra-supercritical plant in UP and aim to begin supplying reliable and high-quality power by FY30,” said SB Khyalia, CEO, Adani Power.

Adani Power USD 2 billion investment

Adani Power CEO Khyalia said that the firm would invest USD 2 billion (Rs 17084 crore) in setting up the plant and related infrastructure. The project is expected to generate direct and indirect employment of 8,000-9,000 during the construction phase and 2,000 once in operation.

Thermal power demand in UP is set to rise by 11,000 MW by 2033-34, owing to factors like industrialisation, urbanisation and modernisation. This 1,500 MW order is part of the government's initiative to meet that future demand. This is the second major PSA bid the company has won in the last one year, after receiving the composite 6,600 MW (1600 MW thermal and 5000 MW solar) LoI from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) in September 2024, which subsequently has been converted into a PSA.

(With inputs from IANS)