Billionaire Gautam Adani is the second-richest man in India. He is the chairman of Adani Group, which has interests from ports to green energy. Now, the Indian conglomerate continues to restore lender confidence, after the US Department of Justice indicted Adani over an alleged bribery plot in November 2024. His Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone raised about USD 150 million (Rs 1289 crore) through a bilateral loan agreement with DBS Group Holdings, ET reporter, quoting people familiar with the matter.

The bilateral loan is the group’s first from a global bank since the indictment, reports suggest. The proceeds of the four-year dollar loan will be used for capital expenditure, the people said. The facility has been priced at about 200 basis points above the benchmark Secured Overnight Financing Rate, they said. The all-in price, including the hedging cost, is about 5.5 per cent.

This comes days after representatives for Adani and his companies recently met US administration officials to discuss potentially dismissing criminal charges levied against him in the bribery probe, Bloomberg reported.

Adani Group's EBITDA hits all-time high

The Adani Group's EBITDA hit an all-time high of Rs 90,000 crore (USD 10.5 billion) during the financial year 2024-25. It also made a record capital expenditure of Rs 126,000 crore in 2024-25. Its Profit After Tax (PAT) rose to an all-time high of Rs 40,565 crore in 2024-25. The conglomerate as a whole witnessed a Return on Asset of 16.5 per cent, which it claimed to be one of the highest globally in the infrastructure space.

