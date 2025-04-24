The company has a market cap of Rs 1.16 lakh crore, as of April 24. The share of the firm closed at Rs 963 on Thursday.

The Adani Group's electricity transmission arm, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), has reported an 87 per cent rise in its net profit in the January-March quarter. The Adani company earned Rs 714 crore in the fourth quarter, aided by a one-time exceptional income. It had posted a net profit of Rs 381.29 crore in the January-March period of the preceding 2023-24 financial year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Adani Energy currently has a market cap of Rs 1.16 lakh crore, as of April 24. The share of the firm closed at Rs 963 on Thursday.

During the fourth quarter, the company's total income surged to Rs 6,596.39 crore, up 35.9 per cent from Rs 4,855.18 crore in the same period a year ago. "Q4 (fourth quarter) adjusted PAT of Rs 566 crore, excluding one-time regulatory income of Rs 148 crore, up by 48 per cent," AESL said. Expenses stood at Rs 5,411.60 crore against Rs 4,358.83 crore in the fourth quarter last fiscal. AESL is the country's largest private transmission company, with a presence across 16 states of India and a cumulative transmission network of 26,696 ckm and 90,236 MVA transformation capacity.

Gautam Adani's net worth

The Indian billionaire is currently ranked 24th in the Forbes World's Billionaires list. He has a net worth of USD 64.3 billion, as per Forbes. He is the second richest person in India after Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries. Moreover, Gautam Adani's flagship firm, Adani Enterprises, has a market cap of Rs 2.82 lakh crore.