Adani Group's Adani Defence and Aerospace has teamed with US-based Sparton (DeLeon Springs LLC) to build India's first indigenised sonobuoy systems for Indian Navy. This marks a significant step towards localising the assembly of complex electronic systems and advanced ASW solutions for the Indian and global markets. Sparton (DeLeon Springs LLC), is a group company of Elbit Systems and a leading provider of advanced anti-submarine warfare (ASW) systems.

With this collaboration, Adani Defence and Aerospace becomes the first private sector company in India to offer indigenised sonobuoy solutions, underscoring its commitment to bolstering the nation's self-reliance. "In an increasingly volatile maritime environment, strengthening India's undersea warfare capabilities is not merely a strategic priority but an imperative for safeguarding sovereignty and national interests,” said Jeet Adani, Vice President of Adani Enterprises.

According to him, the Indian Navy requires integrated, mission-ready ISR and anti-submarine warfare capabilities, including critical systems like sonobuoys, that are indigenously developed, swiftly deployable, and globally competitive. "Through this partnership with Sparton, Adani Defence and Aerospace becomes the first private company in India to offer indigenised sonobuoy solutions, enabling access to advanced technologies while fostering a future-ready, self-reliant defence ecosystem. This initiative reflects our Group's vision of empowering India's armed forces with world-class capabilities that are designed, developed, and delivered in India, for India and the world," Jeet Adani added.

The partnership will combine Sparton's pioneering ASW technology with Adani Defence's established expertise in development, manufacturing, and sustenance for the Indian Navy. Sonobuoys are mission-critical platforms for enhancing Undersea Domain Awareness (UDA), providing an effective means to detect, locate, and track submarines and other underwater threats. Playing a key role in anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and other naval operations, they support in maintaining naval security and in protecting naval carrier strike groups. Adani Defence and Aerospace has established a vibrant ecosystem of start-ups and MSMEs with an export-oriented mindset, best-in-class processes, and quality management systems.

