Gautam Adani to inaugurate Sharad Pawar AI Centre in Baramati, to share stage with members of Pawar family, check details

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani is set to inaugurate the Sharad Pawar Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence in Baramati in Pune district on Sunday. Various members of the Pawar family including the patriarch, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar will also be present.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 28, 2025, 09:07 AM IST

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani is set to inaugurate the Sharad Pawar Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence in Baramati in Pune district on Sunday, as per centre officials. NCP (SP) head Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Baramati MP Supriya Sule, Sunetra Pawar, Vidya Pratisthan’s Treasurer Yugendra Pawar and Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar will be present during the inauguration, they said.

Baramati is the home base of the Pawar family, which Adani visited in 2022 with wife Priti Adani to attend the inauguration of the Science and Innovation Activity Centre, around 110 km from Pune. He visited the tehsil town several times earlier. Gautam Adani and Pawar family share almost two decades of relationship. Adani funded the centre of excellence which has been established under Vidya Pratishthan, the educational body run by the Pawar family.

MLA Rohit Pawar said, “The meetings between industrialist Gautam Adani and Sharad Pawar are also regarding social work. Therefore, he said that their meetings should not be linked to politics.”

Also, in response to the event, activist Vijay Kumbhar said, “In today’s India, AI doesn’t stand for Artificial Intelligence —it stands for Adani Influence.”

As Gautam Adani and the Pawar family patriarch, Sharad Pawar, will share the stage together, the moment has come amid criticism from the Congress who has been attacking the industrialist for close association to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gautam Adani was present during the opening of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) ceremony, joining airport officials and personnel as part of the occasion.

