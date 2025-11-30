FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

North Indian cities struggle with poor air quality, while Southern and Western cities breathe easy, reason is...

Delhi-NCR's air quality sees slight relief, AQI drops to 269, remains in 'poor' category; Check area-wise pollution levels

Inside Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Thanksgiving celebration with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; Varanasi star pens gratitude note

Delhi MCD By-Election 2025 LIVE: Voting underway in 12 wards; BJP, AAP, Congress in fierce battle

Meet man who left Rs 90 lakh job to persue MBA from THIS college, faced 400 job rejections in 6 months, now he is working as..., name is...

Gautam Adani to build five star hotel with 240 rooms at THIS airport, to invest Rs...

BIG move by Faf du Plessis: Former RCB captain skips IPL 2026 to play in THIS league

Trump cites immigration laws to justify migration ban amid appeals to allow asylum, says, 'it authorises US President to suspend entry of...'

Cyclone Ditwah: Chennai airport cancels 47 flights, IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in these states

Delhi MCD by-elections on Nov 30: 53 candidates in fray for 12 seats, results on Dec 3; all you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
North Indian cities struggle with poor air quality, while Southern and Western cities breathe easy, reason is...

North Indian cities struggle with poor air quality, while Southern and Western..

Meet man who left Rs 90 lakh job to persue MBA from THIS college, faced 400 job rejections in 6 months, now he is working as..., name is...

Meet man who left Rs 90 lakh job to persue MBA from THIS college, faced 400 job

Gautam Adani to build five star hotel with 240 rooms at THIS airport, to invest Rs...

Gautam Adani to build five star hotel with 240 rooms at THIS airport, to invest

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...

Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Gautam Adani to build five star hotel with 240 rooms at THIS airport, to invest Rs...

The project, which will occupy just over 8,000 square meters within the airport premises, includes plans for a 240-room hotel. The hotel will feature food and beverage facilities with a capacity of 660 seats. Read here to know more about this project.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 30, 2025, 07:57 AM IST

Gautam Adani to build five star hotel with 240 rooms at THIS airport, to invest Rs...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has given the green light to a Rs 136-crore luxury hotel project proposed by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd within the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

About the project

This decision came after a thorough review by the Expert Appraisal Committee (Infra-2) during its August meeting, as reported by sources on Tuesday. The project, which will occupy just over 8,000 square meters within the airport premises, includes plans for a 240-room hotel. The hotel will feature food and beverage facilities with a capacity of 660 seats.

According to official documents, the location is presently utilised as an open parking area within the airport premises, which is managed by the Adani Group.

Why the project got delayed?

The land was transferred to the Adani Group's airport division through a long-term concession agreement. This agreement was signed with the Airports Authority of India in January 2021. The proposed structure is planned to be a five-story building, with a height of 23 meters. It will include two basement levels for parking, a ground floor, and four upper floors. The total built-up area is estimated to be nearly 34,000 square meters.

Officials said, the project will utilize treated water from an on-site sewage treatment plant. Recycling is anticipated to fulfill approximately half of its daily water needs. Solid waste management will be handled through the use of organic-waste converters and authorized recyclers.

Approximately 40 existing trees located at the site will be transplanted within the airport's boundaries. The developer has designated space for a green belt and intends to implement measures aimed at reducing energy consumption by up to 20 percent.

The ministry has indicated that the site is not located within any eco-sensitive or forest areas, and the proposal is not subject to any pending court cases. It was also mentioned that the clearance process was handled at the central level. This was due to the temporary absence of the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority in Kerala.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 136 crore, is expected to take about three years to complete.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
North Indian cities struggle with poor air quality, while Southern and Western cities breathe easy, reason is...
North Indian cities struggle with poor air quality, while Southern and Western..
Delhi-NCR's air quality sees slight relief, AQI drops to 269, remains in 'poor' category; Check area-wise pollution levels
Delhi-NCR's air quality sees slight relief, AQI drops to 269, remains in 'poor'
Inside Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Thanksgiving celebration with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; Varanasi star pens gratitude note
Inside Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Thanksgiving celebration with Nick Jonas, Malti
Delhi MCD By-Election 2025 LIVE: Voting underway in 12 wards; BJP, AAP, Congress in fierce battle
Delhi MCD by-elections 2025: Voting underway in 12 wards; BJP, AAP, Congress in
Meet man who left Rs 90 lakh job to persue MBA from THIS college, faced 400 job rejections in 6 months, now he is working as..., name is...
Meet man who left Rs 90 lakh job to persue MBA from THIS college, faced 400 job
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory traditional outfits; know designers behind their timeless looks
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory outfits
Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation
Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement