Gautam Adani to build five star hotel with 240 rooms at THIS airport, to invest Rs...

The project, which will occupy just over 8,000 square meters within the airport premises, includes plans for a 240-room hotel. The hotel will feature food and beverage facilities with a capacity of 660 seats. Read here to know more about this project.

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has given the green light to a Rs 136-crore luxury hotel project proposed by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd within the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

About the project

This decision came after a thorough review by the Expert Appraisal Committee (Infra-2) during its August meeting, as reported by sources on Tuesday. The project, which will occupy just over 8,000 square meters within the airport premises, includes plans for a 240-room hotel. The hotel will feature food and beverage facilities with a capacity of 660 seats.

According to official documents, the location is presently utilised as an open parking area within the airport premises, which is managed by the Adani Group.

Why the project got delayed?

The land was transferred to the Adani Group's airport division through a long-term concession agreement. This agreement was signed with the Airports Authority of India in January 2021. The proposed structure is planned to be a five-story building, with a height of 23 meters. It will include two basement levels for parking, a ground floor, and four upper floors. The total built-up area is estimated to be nearly 34,000 square meters.

Officials said, the project will utilize treated water from an on-site sewage treatment plant. Recycling is anticipated to fulfill approximately half of its daily water needs. Solid waste management will be handled through the use of organic-waste converters and authorized recyclers.

Approximately 40 existing trees located at the site will be transplanted within the airport's boundaries. The developer has designated space for a green belt and intends to implement measures aimed at reducing energy consumption by up to 20 percent.

The ministry has indicated that the site is not located within any eco-sensitive or forest areas, and the proposal is not subject to any pending court cases. It was also mentioned that the clearance process was handled at the central level. This was due to the temporary absence of the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority in Kerala.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 136 crore, is expected to take about three years to complete.