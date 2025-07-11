Gautam Adani takes BIG step, set to transform healthcare sector, to build 1000 AI-equipped...

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Friday announced that the conglomerate will build Artificial Intelligence equipped healthcare temple. Gautam Adani said, "We will be delivering on this promise through the Adani Healthcare Temples"

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Friday announced that the conglomerate will build Artificial Intelligence-first Healthcare Temples initiated from Ahmedabad and Mumbai. Speaking at the 5th Annual Conference of the Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery - Asia Pacific (SMISS-AP) in Mumbai today, Adani said, "We will be delivering on this promise through the Adani Healthcare Temples --1,000-bed integrated campuses that we will initiate from Ahmedabad and Mumbai. These healthcare infrastructures are designed to be world-class, affordable, AI-first healthcare ecosystems -- and we are proud to have the Mayo Clinic guiding us on the design, implementation, and global standards in medical infrastructure and research, Adani said.

Chairman of the Adani Group further stated the group is preparing for a capital expenditure investment of nearly 100 billion US dollars over the next five years, adding that the these investments are the manifestation of the future of India. Adani Group Chairman said that the scale and pace of this investment and its commitment are unprecedented in India's private sector history. In a stirring address tracing his entrepreneurial journey, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, reflected on the formative experiences and bold decisions that helped build one of India's largest infrastructure conglomerates.

Adani began by recounting his early days in Mumbai, where his first commission deal earned Rs 10,000 from a Japanese buyer, which was less about the money and more about the realisation that beliefs must always outpace doubts.

Highlighting the essence of entrepreneurship, Adani stated, "It never begins with a grand vision; It begins with a spark of conviction; It begins with the courage to act, even when the future is uncertain, and it begins with the willingness to dream alone."

He recalled being called back to Ahmedabad in 1981 to run his brother's PVC film factory at the age of 19. This experience, he said, gave him invaluable lessons in resilience, people management, and navigating the challenges of the Licence Raj.

"It taught me the resilience needed to manage daily operational challenges. I got exposed to the complexities of managing people, especially factory workers. And I learnt the challenges of the Licensed Raj, where just a few companies control the landscape and did not want any change," Adani added.

Adani also mentioned the Group's success of the Mundra project in Gujarat. "It all started in Mundra with the objective to build a salt export jetty along with a US partner. To make a long story short, the partner backed out, and we were left to build the jetty by ourselves. Around this time in 1995-96, Gujarat pioneered a Public-Private Partnership policy for port development, aiming to tap private sector capabilities. We dived right in. Keep in mind, we had never laid a brick before. Almost everyone called it madness. A port in a marshland to be built by a team with no construction experience!" he added.

Adani emphasised that Mundra was more than just a port. "Mundra is the manifestation of a belief made real," he stated. Mundra is home to India's largest multi-cargo port, the world's largest private single-site thermal power plant, a massive integrated solar and wind manufacturing hub, and clusters of industries including petrochemicals and copper smelting.

He noted that the journey that started in Mundra has now extended across India, making Adani Group the world's second-largest solar power company and builder of the world's largest single-site hybrid renewable park of 30 GW over 500 sq km. The company is now India's largest private airport operator, handling over 25 per cent of passenger traffic and 38 per cent of air cargo.

With India's largest ports and logistics network, Adani said the Group now handles 30 per cent of the country's seaborne cargo and operates an integrated energy business -- spanning thermal and renewable generation, LNG, LPG, battery storage, EV charging, hydrogen, mining, and more.

He also highlighted the Group's growing presence in cement manufacturing, aerospace and defence, data centres, and real estate.

