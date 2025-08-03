Gautam Adani takes BIG step, as Adani group set to launch major city-side development at 8 airports across 655 acres, phase-1 to kick-start in...

Gautam Adani's Adani group has started a major city-side development at eight airports across India. They aims to transform these city-sides of airports into commercial hubs. he project will be carried out in three phases and will cover a total of 655 acres.

Gautam Adani's Adani group has started a major city-side development at eight airports across India. They aims to transform these city-sides of airports into commercial hubs. The project will be carried out in three phases and will cover a total of 655 acres.

Adani Group has 8 airports in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Guwahati, Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram. Jugeshinder Singh, Group CFO of Adani Enterprises (AEL), on this development stated that, 'We roughly have around 655 acres across eight airports. Our Phase-1 development will be across 114 acres, of which roughly 40 per cent or 50 acres will be in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, and the rest 60–65 acres will be in the other six airports.'

What is city side development?

Adani group is set to commercialize the area near their airports in six cities, by constructing various facilities near the airport boundary. Hotels, shopping complexes, convention centers, office space, food courts, and entertainment zones are to be constructed to serve airport users and urban population in the area. For example, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport has 'Aerocity' as a commercial hub. This gives a major boost to the non-aeronautical revenue model.

Jugeshinder Singh, said during an investors’ call that Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) has already kick-started Phase-1 development. 'The major operational asset is currently the Mumbai airport, while others like Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Guwahati, Lucknow, and Navi Mumbai are under brownfield expansion,' he said. Jugeshinder Singh added, that Phase-1 will mainly focus on building hotels, retail outlets, food courts, and entertainment zones. Phases 2 and 3 will expand into different retail and commercial formats.

On Navi Mumbai airport, Singh said that it is expected to receive its final operational clearances by October 2025, and reach full capacity within six month. The work on a second terminal is also set to begin soon.

Adani Airports

Adani Airports are among the fastest-growing businesses. In FY25 Q1, the airport division of Adani Enterprises reported a 25% growth in income, earning Rs 10,224 crore. Adani airports handled 23.4 million passengers, experiencing 3% rise from last year. It also moved 2.8 lakh tonnes of cargo, a 4% increase.

As of June 2025, Adani Enterprises had a total consolidated external debt of Rs 61,500 crore. Out of this, Rs 30,900 crore is linked to the airport business, Rs 14,600 crore to road projects, and Rs 8,700 crore to its Australia operations, reports suggest.

'There will be continued pricing pressure this year due to international trade instability," Singh said, referring to the company’s integrated resource management (IRM), mining, and energy sectors.