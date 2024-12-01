Addressing an audience of industry leaders and artisans, he described obstacles as the "price of pioneering" and urged resilience in pursuing bold visions

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, emphasised the challenges and rewards of innovation during the 51st Gem & Jewellery Awards in Jaipur. Addressing an audience of industry leaders and artisans, he described obstacles as the "price of pioneering" and urged resilience in pursuing bold visions.

“The bolder your dreams, the more scrutiny you’ll face,” Adani stated. He encouraged embracing the unknown, challenging norms, and remaining committed to a vision even when its potential is unseen by others.

Adani outlined three guiding principles for progress. First, he identified technology and sustainability as essential pillars for future growth. “Technology accelerates possibilities, while sustainability ensures lasting and responsible growth. Together, they form the blueprint for a better future,” he said.

Second, he stressed the need to empower India’s skilled workforce, particularly artisans and craftsmen, by providing modern tools and training. Adani envisioned an ecosystem where traditional craftsmanship is elevated by digital tools, allowing artisans to create and sell globally.

Lastly, he highlighted the crucial role of youth in shaping India’s future. Adani called for nurturing their energy and ideas to balance tradition with innovation and culture with transformation. “They are not just participants in the future; they are its architects,” he noted.

Concluding his speech, Adani urged unity in blending India’s heritage with innovation. “Let us create an India where the wisdom of tradition and the promise of innovation come together to challenge the status quo,” he said, envisioning a future where India’s gems shine globally.