His son Karan Adani said 50 per cent of the total investment will be made within the next five years.

Adani Group led by India's second richest man, Gautam Adani, is set to invest Rs 7.5 lakh crore across sectors in Rajasthan, a senior company official said, PTI reported. The group, whose flagship company is Adani Enterprises, continues to expand in several sectors in India and abroad.

Gautam Adani's son and Adani Ports and SEZ Managing Director Karan Adani said that 50 per cent of the total investment will be made within the next five years. "Adani Group plans to invest over Rs 7.5 lakh crore across various sectors," he said at the Rising Rajasthan Summit.

He added that the company plans to build the world's largest integrated dream energy ecosystem, involving 100 gigawatts of renewable energy, 2 million tonnes of Hydrogen, and 1.8 gigawatts related to hydro projects. "These investments will build Rajasthan into an oasis of green jobs," Adani said.

READ | Meet woman who plays key role in Rs 1.04 lakh crore company, mother-in-law of superstar, she is...

Moreover, the Centre has allowed Adani Krishnapatnam Port in Andhra Pradesh to import petroleum into India up to March 1, 2026, according to an official notification. The port has been allowed to import petroleum by sea from August 28, 2024, till March 1, 2026, in public interest, according to the notification by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

(With inputs from PTI)