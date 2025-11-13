FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BUSINESS

Gautam Adani sees BIG jump in net worth after Bihar exit poll, it is now Rs...; only behind Mukesh Ambani

This hike in Adani company shares boosted the net worth of Gautam Adani by USD 2.15 billion.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 13, 2025, 04:45 PM IST

Adani news: Several exit polls have predicted a return of the NDA alliance in Bihar. With this news, the domestic share market surged on Wednesday, November 12. It also affected Adani Group shares, which rose significantly. The group's flagship company, Adani Enterprises, saw the highest gain of 4.98 per cent, leading to a hike in Gautam Adani's net worth. Even on Thursday, November 13, its shares closed with a minor gain at Rs 2,488. The market cap of the Adani company stands at Rs 2.87 lakh crore, as of November 13.

Gautam Adani's Net Worth

This hike in Adani company shares boosted the net worth of Gautam Adani by USD 2.15 billion. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Adani's net worth has now reached USD 90.8 billion or Rs 8,05,373 crore. This year, his net worth has increased by USD 12.1 billion, placing him 19th on the list of the world's richest people.

Gautam Adani vs Mukesh Ambani

In India, Adani is only behind Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani in terms of net worth. Ambani has a net worth of USD 106 billion, as per the index. He is the 18th richest person in the world today. The difference between Ambani and Adani's net worth is now USD 15.2 billion. Elon Musk remains at the top of the list of the world's richest people with a net worth of USD 450 billion.

Adani Group business

The Adani Group engages in a variety of businesses, including energy, infrastructure, ports and airports. The group recently announced its entry into the battery storage sector.

Share Market

Stock market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty stayed firm for the third consecutive day and ended with sharp gains on Wednesday. The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 595.19 points, or 0.71 per cent, to settle at 84,466.51. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 180.85 points, or 0.70 per cent, to close at 25,875.80 on Wednesday.

