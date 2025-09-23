Gautam Adani's wealth surges to over Rs 1000000000000 after SEBI's clean chit in Hindenburg case, set to surpass Mukesh Ambani as...

Gautam Adani moves one step closer to become India's richest man surpassing Mukesh Ambani as his net worth surged by $13 billion (Rs 1,153,483,448,000) in just two days. What is his current net worth?

Gautam Adani moves one step closer to become India's richest man surpassing Mukesh Ambani as his net worth surged by $13 billion (Rs 1,153,483,448,000) in just two days. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Gautam Adani’s wealth now stands at $95.7 billion. As compared to Adani Group Chairman, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's fortune fall to $98.6 billion. The dratic surge of Gautam Adani's weath is due to a sharp rally in the group companies' shares.

As per reports, Gautam Adani's net worth as of 2025 is 6000 crores USD ($95.7 billion) Here's a comparison of their net worth, while Mukesh Ambani's net worth is 10,410 crores USD ($98.6 billion). Mukesh Ambani currently ranks 18th worldwide, while Adani ranks at 19th position. In 2025, Gautam Adani’s net worth has grown by $17.1 billion, more than double the $8.02 billion increase recorded in Mukesh Ambani's net worth.

Why the sudden surge in the wealth?

Recently, Adani Group has got a clean chit from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in the Hindenburg short-selling case. In its final order, it said that there was no evidence regarding allegations on Adani Group of using the so-called related party transactions to route funds into its listed units. SEBI confirmed that the conglomerate had not violated any regulations.

Market confidence has been reflected strongly in stock prices. In the last three sessions, Adani Power has soared nearly 30 per cent, Adani Total Gas 18 per cent, Adani Green Energy 15 per cent, and Adani Energy Solutions over 10 per cent. Adani Enterprises has gained more than 11 per cent, while Adani Ports has risen nearly 3 per cent.

Earlier, the Adani Group Chairman had urged the Group staff to accelerate the pace of innovation and drive bold advances in energy, logistics, and other infrastructure that push the very edges of possibility, as the cloud of the Hindenburg case over the conglomerate has been lifted with the SEBI verdict rejecting the allegations of the US short-seller.

