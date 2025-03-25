Jeet Adani not only mentors but also provides financial support to businesses dedicated to accessibility-focused solutions.

The latest episode of the business reality show 'Shark Tank India' features Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Airports, and incorporates Indian Sign Language interpretation.



The special episode is titled 'Gateway to Shark Tank India - Divyang Special' episode, which will now be available with Indian sign language interpretation. At the forefront of this initiative is accessibility advocate Alok Kejriwal, Founder and CEO, India Signing Hands, and amplifies the importance of equal opportunities for all entrepreneurs.



The episode features entrepreneurs who are specially-abled or those working to empower them. Jeet Adani not only mentors but also provides financial support to businesses dedicated to accessibility-focused solutions.



Talking about the sign language interpretation done in order to reach a larger audience, Alok Kejriwal, Founder and CEO, India Signing Hands said, "True inclusivity goes beyond representation, it's about breaking barriers and ensuring that everyone, regardless of ability, has equal access to opportunities. With Indian sign language interpretation on Shark Tank India - Divyang Special episode, the Shark Tank India team is moving towards a future where every entrepreneur's vision is seen, heard, and valued".



The 'Gateway to Shark Tank India - Divyang Special' episode was a game-changer, offers a national platform for entrepreneurs with disabilities to showcase their ideas. Now, with the addition of the sign language interpretation, the platform is setting a new benchmark for accessibility in Indian entertainment. This initiative isn't just about representation; it's about creating a more inclusive future where every voice is valued, and every dream has the opportunity to thrive.



'Gateway to Shark Tank India - Divyang Special' with Indian Sign Language interpretation streams on Sony LIV.





(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)