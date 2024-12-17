The subsidiary has been formed for transmission, distribution and power supply.

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is often in the news due to his business empire. He is the second richest man in India, with a net worth of USD 63.4 billion. He runs the Adani Group as chairman. Now, one of his companies, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), has formed a new subsidiary entity for transmission, distribution and power supply.

Adani Energy Solutions Step-Eleven Limited (AESSEL) has been incorporated with the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on December 17, 2024. However, it is yet to commence its business operations, the company said in an exchange filing. It has been incorporated by Adani Energy for transmission, distribution and supply of power and other infrastructure services, the company said. Adani Energy has a market cap of Rs 97827 crore as of December 17.

Besides this, Adani Group will merge its recently acquired Sanghi Industries and Penna Cement with Ambuja Cements to consolidate cement operations in one unit, the conglomerate said Tuesday. Ambuja Cements announced separate schemes of arrangement for its subsidiaries Saurashtra-based Sanghi Industries (SIL) and Andhra Pradesh-based Penna Cement Industries Limited (PCIL).

Adani Group firm, which also owns ACC Ltd, said the amalgamation is subject to requisite approvals and expects the transaction to be completed within 9-12 months. Ambuja Cements holds 58.08 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of Sanghi Industries. It acquired the company in December 2023.

(With inputs from PTI)