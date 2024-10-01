Twitter
Business

Gautam Adani's next big step, his two companies set to grab everyone's attention due to...

By becoming a part of this, his two companies aim to contribute to the production of this thing

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 10:51 AM IST

Gautam Adani's next big step, his two companies set to grab everyone's attention due to...
Two companies from industrialist Gautam Adani’s group, Adani Green Energy and Adani Energy Solutions, have taken a significant step on the global stage by joining the prestigious ‘Utilities for Net Zero Alliance’ (UNEZA). This international initiative is dedicated to addressing climate change and promoting green energy solutions worldwide.

The Adani Group is the first Indian company to join UNEZA, which was established during the COP28 climate summit in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). 

By becoming a part of this alliance, Adani Green Energy and Adani Energy Solutions aim to contribute to the production of renewable energy in India while supporting global energy security. Their focus will be on building reliable grid infrastructure for transmitting green energy, with plans to link this system with the global energy grid.

As India’s largest green energy company, the Adani Group is already making strides in the renewable sector, particularly in solar and wind power. 

The group is developing the world’s largest solar park in Rajasthan, solidifying its position as a key player in the global renewable energy industry.

UNEZA brings together leading power companies worldwide to accelerate the shift to clean energy and meet net-zero emission goals. By collaborating with UNEZA, the Adani Group is set to play a crucial role in electrifying underserved regions and advancing sustainable energy solutions globally.

