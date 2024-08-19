Twitter
Net profit of Adani Group, led by Gautam Adani, jumps to Rs 10279 crore in just...

Its pre-tax profit surged by 33 per cent on the back of strong performance by the core infrastructure business.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 19, 2024, 06:21 PM IST

Net profit of Adani Group, led by Gautam Adani, jumps to Rs 10279 crore in just...
Gautam Adani is one of the richest men in India. He heads Adani Group as chairman and has a net worth of USD 85.1 billion (around Rs 713741 crore), as per Forbes. The billionaire continues to expand his business empire venturing into different sectors. Now, its group's net profit jumped over 50 per cent to Rs 10,279 crore in the April-June quarter of the current 2024-25 fiscal year.

"The consistently advancing EBITDA is largely driven by the Group's highly stable and resilient 'core infrastructure' platform, which constitutes over 80 per cent of the portfolio EBITDA and saw a remarkable 41.6 per cent growth year-on-year in Q1," it said.

Whereas, its pre-tax profit surged by 33 per cent on back of strong performance by core infrastructure business as also emerging businesses ranging from solar and wind manufacturing to airports. "EBITDA (in April-June) surged by 32.87 per cent year-on-year to reach Rs 22,570 crore, resulting in a trailing twelve-month (TTM) EBITDA of Rs 79,180 crore, marking a 45.13 per cent increase over the corresponding TTM of the previous year," the group said in a statement.

Adani Group is India's largest and fastest-growing portfolio of diversified businesses with interests across energy and utilities, transport and logistics (including seaports, airports, shipping, and rail), natural resources, and the consumer sector. The group is headquartered in Ahmedabad. It began in 1988 as a commodities trading firm and expanded through acquisitions. It is also India's biggest airport operator and also controls Mundra Port, India's largest.

(With inputs from PTI)

