Billionaire Gautam Adani recently shared insights into the defining moments of his entrepreneurial journey, reflecting on the experiences that shaped his path to success. Recalling his early years, Adani described the thrill of earning his first commission—a ₹10,000 payout from a diamond deal—as a milestone that launched his career.

At just 16, he made a life-changing decision to leave school and his home in Ahmedabad to chase his dreams in Mumbai. Armed with a one-way ticket and unwavering ambition, he set out to build a future in what he believed was the "city of opportunities."

"In the year 1978, at the age of 16, I left my school, left my home in Ahmedabad, and took a one-way ticket to Mumbai. I had no idea what I would do but I was clear that I wanted to be an entrepreneur. And I believed Mumbai was the city of opportunities that would give me this chance," said Mr. Adani.

Starting as a diamond assorter at Mahendra Brothers, Adani vividly remembers the excitement of his first deal—a transaction with a Japanese buyer that earned him a ₹10,000 commission. This, he noted, marked the beginning of a life defined by entrepreneurial risk and reward.

Mr. Adani also spoke about the invaluable lessons trading taught him during his early career: "...trading makes a great teacher. What I learned, as a teenager, was that trading does not come with safety nets. In fact, it is a discipline where you must find the courage to fly without any protective nets. You must learn to take the jump and trust your own wings. In this field, hesitation is the difference between winning and losing. Each decision is a test, not just against the market, but against the limits of your own mind."

He emphasized the importance of challenging the status quo and embracing change: "To accept the status quo is to settle for a destiny where you stop questioning, stop dreaming, and stop exploring your own potential... We continuously redefined our boundaries, refused to accept limits, and were comfortable with the discomfort of change. Our journey has been built on the foundation of grit, and a relentless drive to overcome challenges."