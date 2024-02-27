Twitter
Headlines

India selects space travellers for Gaganyaan mission, these four pilots likely to make history

Viral video: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's dance on Bollywood song during Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani engagement

Highest paid Indian CEO with Rs 1800 crore salary package may be fired or will resign, market veteran believes...

'We are close': US President Joe Biden hopes for ceasefire as Israel, Hamas take part in Qatar talks

Gautam Adani’s firm aims to get massive Rs 248600000000 loan, to invest the amount in…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India selects space travellers for Gaganyaan mission, these four pilots likely to make history

Viral video: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's dance on Bollywood song during Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani engagement

Massive Ranji Controversy: Hanuma Vihari's Shocking Statement, Said He Will Never Play For Andhra

Vitamin D deficiency in kids: Symptoms of low Vitamin D in children

9 times Rajesh Khanna inspired us with motivational messages

9 side effects of drinking milk tea daily

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Massive Ranji Controversy: Hanuma Vihari's Shocking Statement, Said He Will Never Play For Andhra

Exclusive: Darshan Kumaar, Smriti Kalra & Writer Ankur Suman Share Inside Deets From Kagaaz2 Set

'Jab Tak Main Zinda Hoon…' Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Vows To Eradicate Child Marriage

This Bigg Boss 17 contestant to star in Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Telugu film Lucky Baskhar

Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor refused to work with Aamir Khan in this National Award-winning film

Pankaj Udhas passes away; PM Modi, Sonu Nigam, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Manoj Bajpayee, Anup Jalota pay emotional tributes

HomeBusiness

Business

Gautam Adani’s firm aims to get massive Rs 248600000000 loan, to invest the amount in…

Gautam Adani’s firm Adani New Industries Ltd is reportedly in talks to raise up to Rs 24860 crore (Rs 248600000000) for capital expenditure.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Feb 27, 2024, 06:36 AM IST

article-main
Gautam Adani
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Gautam Adani is the second richest man in India. With a massive net worth of Rs 713463 crore, Gautam Adani is right behind Mukesh Ambani when it comes to the richest Indians. Gautam Adani is involved in a wide range of businesses through various companies under the Adani Group. A huge chunk of Adani Group is involved in the green energy business. Gautam Adani now aims to become a key player in India’s push towards green hydrogen and for that, the billionaire’s firm is reportedly aiming to secure a massive loan. As per a report by the Economic Times, Gautam Adani’s firm Adani New Industries Ltd is reportedly in talks to raise up to Rs 24860 crore (Rs 248600000000) for capital expenditure.

The report suggests that Gautam Adani’s firm is discussing the loan with a range of foreign lenders and it will likely secure the amount via offshore loans in up to three tranches over the next one year. The process of getting the loan amount is believed to begin in June. Companies that are discussing credit facilities with the Adani firm include DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank AG, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, ING Bank NV, MUFG Bank and Standard Chartered Bank Plc. The report suggests that the loan's tenor could range from three to five years. 

For those who are unaware, Gautam Adani’s Adani New Industries is aiming to start the production of clean fuel from 2027 in the western state of Gujarat. The firm is believed to invest up to 50 billion dollars in the same over the next decade. The loan may be a significant push to support the plan.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Ishika Jha, hired for record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her salary is…

India-US to engage in homeland security talks on February 28; counter terrorism among key agenda

ICSI CS Professional December result declared at icsi.edu, know how to check scores

Meet Srilatha, Sridevi’s close aid, ex-manager, who filed court case against her because…

'Nari Shakti is touching new heights...' PM Modi during 110th edition of 'Mann ki Baat'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE