Gautam Adani’s firm aims to get massive Rs 248600000000 loan, to invest the amount in…

Gautam Adani’s firm Adani New Industries Ltd is reportedly in talks to raise up to Rs 24860 crore (Rs 248600000000) for capital expenditure.

Gautam Adani is the second richest man in India. With a massive net worth of Rs 713463 crore, Gautam Adani is right behind Mukesh Ambani when it comes to the richest Indians. Gautam Adani is involved in a wide range of businesses through various companies under the Adani Group. A huge chunk of Adani Group is involved in the green energy business. Gautam Adani now aims to become a key player in India’s push towards green hydrogen and for that, the billionaire’s firm is reportedly aiming to secure a massive loan. As per a report by the Economic Times, Gautam Adani’s firm Adani New Industries Ltd is reportedly in talks to raise up to Rs 24860 crore (Rs 248600000000) for capital expenditure.

The report suggests that Gautam Adani’s firm is discussing the loan with a range of foreign lenders and it will likely secure the amount via offshore loans in up to three tranches over the next one year. The process of getting the loan amount is believed to begin in June. Companies that are discussing credit facilities with the Adani firm include DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank AG, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, ING Bank NV, MUFG Bank and Standard Chartered Bank Plc. The report suggests that the loan's tenor could range from three to five years.

For those who are unaware, Gautam Adani’s Adani New Industries is aiming to start the production of clean fuel from 2027 in the western state of Gujarat. The firm is believed to invest up to 50 billion dollars in the same over the next decade. The loan may be a significant push to support the plan.