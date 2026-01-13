FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Toxic: Yash film lands in BIG legal trouble ahead of clash with Dhurandhar 2, complaint filed for 'sexually explicit' scenes

J-K: Multiple drone sightings reported near LoC, second time in 48 hours

Gautam Adani's company wins Rs 18000 crore transmission order; check details

Stebin Ben dances to Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye at his wedding with Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see viral video

UPSC CSE Notification 2026 postponed due to this reason; check details inside

Who is DB Venkatesh Varma? Senior Indian diplomat nominated by UN to chair its body on disarmament, check details

US set to intervene in Iran protests? Donald Trump says 'help is on its way'

X down: Hundreds of users report issues with app, website

Emraan Hashmi says Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer One Battle After Another 'tanked' at box office: 'That film has...'

In major crackdown on gun culture, mafia lifestyle, Haryana police take down 67 songs from social media

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Toxic: Yash film lands in BIG legal trouble ahead of clash with Dhurandhar 2, complaint filed for 'sexually explicit' scenes

Toxic: Yash film lands in BIG legal trouble ahead of clash with Dhurandhar 2

J-K: Multiple drone sightings reported near LoC, second time in 48 hours

J-K: Multiple drone sightings reported near LoC, 2nd time in 48 hours

Gautam Adani's company wins Rs 18000 crore transmission order; check details

Gautam Adani's company wins Rs 18000 crore transmission order; check details

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh earnings revealed

The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhis

Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi’s rumoured boyfriend, Morocco football team captain, previously married to actress...

Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Morocco footballer

OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Gautam Adani's company wins Rs 18000 crore transmission order; check details

Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) on Tuesday announced its operational highlights in the third quarter (Q3 FY26), in which the Adani Group company secured a major transmission project worth around Rs 18,000 crore, apart from further expanding its transmission network.

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Jan 13, 2026, 09:16 PM IST

Gautam Adani's company wins Rs 18000 crore transmission order; check details
Gautam Adani-led Adani Energy Solutions wins Rs 18,000 crore transmission order
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) on Tuesday announced its operational highlights in the third quarter (Q3 FY26), in which the Adani Group company secured a major transmission project worth around Rs 18,000 crore, apart from further expanding its transmission network. 
 
The order, named the KPS III (Khavda South Olpad) HVDC project, will enable the evacuation of 2,500 MW of renewable energy from the Khavda Renewable Energy Park in Gujarat’s Kutch district to Olpad near Surat, said the company. The project is seen as a key addition to India’s renewable energy transmission infrastructure. During the quarter, AESL also fully commissioned the North Karanpura Transmission Line project, which has a network length of around 300 circuit kilometres.  

With this commissioning, the company’s total transmission network expanded to 27,901 circuit kilometres, while its transformation capacity rose to 1,18,175 MVA. The transmission order book has now grown to Rs 77,787 crore, according to its stock exchange filing. In the distribution business, AESL reported improvement in operational efficiency. Distribution losses declined to 4.22 per cent in year-to-date (YTD) FY26 from 4.91 per cent in the same period last financial year.  

Supply reliability remained extremely high, with the Average Supply Availability Index standing at 99.998 per cent. System reliability parameters such as SAIDI, SAIFI and CAIDI also showed improvement during the period. Total electricity units sold in the Mumbai distribution circle stood at 2,487 million units during the quarter, slightly lower than 2,574 million units recorded in the same quarter last year.  

However, collection efficiency remained strong at 101.75 per cent, according to its stock exchange. Mumbai Utilities Limited’s unit sales saw sharp growth, rising 57 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 371 million units compared with 236 million units last year.  

AESL also made strong progress in its smart metering business. During Q3 FY26, the company installed 18.88 lakh new smart meters, taking the total installed base to 92.5 lakh meters. Based on the current pace, AESL expects to surpass its guidance of installing one crore cumulative smart meters by the end of FY26. The smart metering order book stands at 2.46 crore meters, with a revenue potential of Rs 29,519 crore, while the untapped national market opportunity is estimated at 103 million smart meters.  

AESL recently reported robust growth of 16 per cent (year-on-year) in total income at Rs 13,793 crore in the first half this fiscal (H1 FY26) and 6 per cent (on-year) to Rs 6,767 crore in Q2 FY26, backed by stable operating performance and SCA income due to higher capex.  

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Toxic: Yash film lands in BIG legal trouble ahead of clash with Dhurandhar 2, complaint filed for 'sexually explicit' scenes
Toxic: Yash film lands in BIG legal trouble ahead of clash with Dhurandhar 2
J-K: Multiple drone sightings reported near LoC, second time in 48 hours
J-K: Multiple drone sightings reported near LoC, 2nd time in 48 hours
Gautam Adani's company wins Rs 18000 crore transmission order; check details
Gautam Adani's company wins Rs 18000 crore transmission order; check details
Stebin Ben dances to Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye at his wedding with Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see viral video
Stebin Ben dances to Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye at his wedding
UPSC CSE Notification 2026 postponed due to this reason; check details inside
UPSC CSE Notification 2026 postponed due to this reason; check details inside
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh earnings revealed
The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhis
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi’s rumoured boyfriend, Morocco football team captain, previously married to actress...
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Morocco footballer
OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine among this year’s top winners
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay on Red Carpet, see viral pics
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement