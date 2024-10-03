Twitter
Business

Gautam Adani's company teams up with Google, set to work on...

This new project is expected to start commercial operations in the third quarter of 2025.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 05:38 PM IST

Gautam Adani's company teams up with Google, set to work on...
Gautam Adani has been expanding his business empire through new ventures and collaboration. The billionaire runs Adani Group as chairman and has now collaborated with the largest search engine giant, Google. The duo has teamed up on clean energy. Adani will supply clean energy from the mega Khavda project in Gujarat to power Google’s cloud services and operations in India. This new project is expected to start commercial operations in the third quarter of 2025.

The clean energy collaboration will help advance companies' collective sustainability goals and add more clean energy to the Indian grid. While Google made the announcement at the 'Google for India' event in Delhi, the Adani Group gave details in a statement.

"Through this partnership Adani will supply clean energy from a new solar-wind hybrid project located in the world's largest renewable energy plant at Khavda, Gujarat. This new project is expected to start commercial operations in the third quarter of 2025," the Adani group statement said.

This innovative collaboration will help advance Google's 24/7 carbon-free energy goal by ensuring cloud services and operations in India are supported by clean energy and thereby contribute to the sustainable growth of Google in India.

With the latest collaboration, Gautam Adani continues to expand its business. According to Forbes, he is the second richest man in India with a massive net worth of Rs 681719 crore, as of October 3. His Adani Group has interests in ports, airports, power generation and transmission, and green energy, among others. Now, the company has taken a new step to expand in the field of green hydrogen.

