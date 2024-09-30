Twitter
This cricket board mocks BCCI for Ind vs Ban Kanpur test, says, 'if BCCI have funds…'

Big chage in rich list: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg crossed $200 billion, Mukesh Ambani at...

Tirupati laddus row: SC questions CM Naidu's claim, says keep Gods out of politics

Man performs pull-ups on highway signboard in UP, here's how police reacted to viral video

This was the most expensive and biggest flop film of the same year, was written by Javed Akhtar

Business

Gautam Adani’s BIG project up for challenge, plans for net-zero emissions by 2050

Ambuja Cements is the first cement manufacturer in the world to become a part of AFID, according to a statement by the company.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Sep 30, 2024, 03:09 PM IST

Gautam Adani’s BIG project up for challenge, plans for net-zero emissions by 2050
Ambuja Cements, part of billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group, on Thursday announced joining the Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation (AFID)—a global alliance of companies across industries to accelerate Net Zero transition in line with the Paris Agreement.

Ambuja Cements is the first cement manufacturer in the world to become a part of AFID, according to a statement by the company.

The company, which is now the second-largest cement player in the country with a capacity of 78.9 MTPA, aims to achieve Net Zero by 2050.

“This marks another significant step for Ambuja in its sustainability journey. We are already amongst the lowest emission intensity cement producers globally and are undertaking a number of strategic initiatives to further reduce our GHG emission footprint.

“Being a member of the Alliance for Industry Decarbonization would allow us to leverage the experiences of global cross-sector industry peers, and in turn, share our approach to decarbonization,” said Karan Adani, Non-Executive Director, Ambuja Cements.

As part of its green energy commitment, it has announced a plan to invest Rs 10,000 crore in renewable energy projects of 1GW capacity and 376 MW of energy from Waste Heat Recovery System (WHRS), to power 60 per cent of its expanded capacity through green power by FY2028.

"This ambitious goal will reduce the carbon footprint and offer compelling economic advantages. Ambuja Cements utilized over 8.6 million tonnes of waste-derived resources and became 11x water-positive and 8x plastic-negative in FY’24," it said.

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) coordinates and facilitates the activities of the alliance.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
