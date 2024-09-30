Gautam Adani’s BIG project up for challenge, plans for net-zero emissions by 2050

Ambuja Cements is the first cement manufacturer in the world to become a part of AFID, according to a statement by the company.

Ambuja Cements, part of billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group, on Thursday announced joining the Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation (AFID)—a global alliance of companies across industries to accelerate Net Zero transition in line with the Paris Agreement.

The company, which is now the second-largest cement player in the country with a capacity of 78.9 MTPA, aims to achieve Net Zero by 2050.

“This marks another significant step for Ambuja in its sustainability journey. We are already amongst the lowest emission intensity cement producers globally and are undertaking a number of strategic initiatives to further reduce our GHG emission footprint.

“Being a member of the Alliance for Industry Decarbonization would allow us to leverage the experiences of global cross-sector industry peers, and in turn, share our approach to decarbonization,” said Karan Adani, Non-Executive Director, Ambuja Cements.

As part of its green energy commitment, it has announced a plan to invest Rs 10,000 crore in renewable energy projects of 1GW capacity and 376 MW of energy from Waste Heat Recovery System (WHRS), to power 60 per cent of its expanded capacity through green power by FY2028.

"This ambitious goal will reduce the carbon footprint and offer compelling economic advantages. Ambuja Cements utilized over 8.6 million tonnes of waste-derived resources and became 11x water-positive and 8x plastic-negative in FY’24," it said.

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) coordinates and facilitates the activities of the alliance.



