Industrialist Gautam Adani’s Adani Power has given an order worth Rs 6500 crore to Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited. the public sector company secured its highest-ever order inflows during the year 2024-25, amounting to Rs 92,534 crores

Industrialist Gautam Adani’s Adani Power has given an order worth Rs 6500 crore to Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). The public sector company will start the construction of six thermal units, all of which together have a capacity of 4800 MW, according to the exchange filings. The order also includes supplying equipment, like Steam Turbine Generators and auxiliaries. With the entire responsibility, BHEL will be required to supervise and commission the six thermal units.

In another notable achievement, the public sector company secured its highest-ever order inflows during the year 2024-25, amounting to Rs 92,534 crores, the state-owned company said in a statement on Sunday. With this, BHEL's total order book at the end of financial year 2024-25 stands at Rs 195,922 crores. Key highlights of the year include: In the power sector, BHEL maintained its leadership by winning orders worth Rs 81,349 crores.

The industrial segment recorded fresh orders worth Rs 11,185 crores, reflecting the company's diversified presence across sectors such as transportation, defence, process industries, and industrial equipment. On the execution front, BHEL commissioned/synchronised 8.1 GW of power capacity, demonstrating its continued focus on project delivery and operational efficiency. “With double-digit revenue growth, a record order book, and a healthy execution pipeline, BHEL enters 2025-26 with strong momentum,” BHEL said in the statement.

The company said it remains committed to delivering high-impact infrastructure, driving indigenisation, and enhancing stakeholder value. BHEL, India's foremost engineering and manufacturing enterprise in the energy and infrastructure sector, has registered a revenue of Rs 27,350 crores (provisional and unaudited) for 2024-25, marking a robust growth of around 19 per cent over the previous year.

(With inputs from ANI)