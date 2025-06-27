BUSINESS
Industrialist Gautam Adani’s Adani Power has given an order worth Rs 6500 crore to Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited. the public sector company secured its highest-ever order inflows during the year 2024-25, amounting to Rs 92,534 crores
Industrialist Gautam Adani’s Adani Power has given an order worth Rs 6500 crore to Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). The public sector company will start the construction of six thermal units, all of which together have a capacity of 4800 MW, according to the exchange filings. The order also includes supplying equipment, like Steam Turbine Generators and auxiliaries. With the entire responsibility, BHEL will be required to supervise and commission the six thermal units.
In another notable achievement, the public sector company secured its highest-ever order inflows during the year 2024-25, amounting to Rs 92,534 crores, the state-owned company said in a statement on Sunday. With this, BHEL's total order book at the end of financial year 2024-25 stands at Rs 195,922 crores. Key highlights of the year include: In the power sector, BHEL maintained its leadership by winning orders worth Rs 81,349 crores.
The industrial segment recorded fresh orders worth Rs 11,185 crores, reflecting the company's diversified presence across sectors such as transportation, defence, process industries, and industrial equipment. On the execution front, BHEL commissioned/synchronised 8.1 GW of power capacity, demonstrating its continued focus on project delivery and operational efficiency. “With double-digit revenue growth, a record order book, and a healthy execution pipeline, BHEL enters 2025-26 with strong momentum,” BHEL said in the statement.
The company said it remains committed to delivering high-impact infrastructure, driving indigenisation, and enhancing stakeholder value. BHEL, India's foremost engineering and manufacturing enterprise in the energy and infrastructure sector, has registered a revenue of Rs 27,350 crores (provisional and unaudited) for 2024-25, marking a robust growth of around 19 per cent over the previous year.
(With inputs from ANI)
Gautam Adani’s Adani Power gives massive order of Rs 6500 crore to this company for the construction of...
Meet man who, studied at IIT Kanpur, now joins Meta’s Superintelligence team after leaving OpenAI, he is...
Vaibhav Suryavanshi dons Virat Kohli's iconic No.18 jersey, smashes 48 off just 19 against England U19 in 1st Youth ODI
Jitendra Kumar is highest-paid actor in Panchayat Season 4, know how much Sachiv Ji earned in 8 episodes, net worth is...
'Is it legal': Frustrated by housing prices, man asks if he can live on houseboat full-time
Iran-Israel War: Iran's BIG statement on talks with US, says, 'Would like to state clearly that...'
Iran’s Ali Khamenei declares ‘victory’ says ‘US intervention prevented Israel from...’, criticises Donald Trump of...
No India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025? Broadcaster's social media poster sparks speculations
‘Raw talent’: Man dances like MJ to ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ with kids, viral video hits 19 million views, WATCH
Zohran Mamdani’s old video slamming PM Modi goes viral, calls him..., netizens condemn remarks, ‘spreading fake news’
He is world's richest beggar, owns two flats in Mumbai, his net worth is...
Iran-Israel War: India's FIRST statement after ceasefire between Iran, Israel, says, 'Iran's perspective and thinking...'
Millionaire migration 2025: 10 countries wealthy people are choosing to call home, check list
The Family Man Season 3 first look: Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur join Manoj Bajpayee; Prime Video show to release on...
'There was threat': Rohit Sharma's shocking hotel revelation before T20 World Cup 2024 match vs Pakistan
Will Donald Trump deport Zohran Mamdani? Indian-origin Democrat can become first Muslim mayor of...
Kolkata Law College Rape: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee's SHOCKING advise to women, says, 'they should be...'
THIS Islamic nation plans to implement four-working-day system from..., employees will get three week offs! Not Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Iran, it is...
‘DeepSeek not been able to provide...’: German Federal agency pushes Google, Apple to remove China’s AI service, gives warning of...
Kalki 2 in the works? Amitabh Bachchan drops BIG hint about sequel of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone film: 'If they were to...'
'If Lord Ganesha did not let Shiv Ji...': Pavitra Punia objects to male priests changing clothes of goddesses in temples
IND vs ENG Edgbaston Test: Rishabh Pant set to join elite list of players including Sir Don Bradman if...
Say no to frizz this rainy season: 7 effortless ways to keep your hair sleek
THESE countries helped Israel build atom bombs! How did India, Nehru keep Jewish state on sidelines? Tel Aviv has... nuclear bombs
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's pre-wedding party hit by heavy rain, thunderstorm, star-studded event cut short
SHOCKING! West Indies' Gabba star embroiled in sexual harassment claims amid ongoing Australia Test series
Meet man who once was monk, later returned home, now owns empire worth Rs 120 crore, he is...
Kolkata SHOCKER! Victim wept, touched his feet, pleaded with folded hands, but TMC leader did not let her go and...
Jeff Bezos’s fiancé Lauren Sanchez has a long portfolio, is trained in...,owns big business, her net worth is Rs...
Neeraj Chopra’s heartfelt gesture wins internet after India’s Golden Boy does THIS for a fan seeking Rs 2,000 for…
'Ronit Roy has villas, Sakshi Tanwar has enough money for six generations': Ram Kapoor reveals secret behind wealth of TV stars
Meet Microsoft employee who was laid off after 23 years of service, still continues to go to office, because of...
England Women vs India Women, 1st T20I live streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online
Mukesh Ambani calls this Reliance investment ‘biggest risk’ of his life but worth taking because...
Janaki Vs State of Kerala: Malayalam film federation calls CBFC demand 'disturbing', condemns 'random takes' on films
Dhanush, Nayanthara, Ravi Mohan unite with top South directors, 10 ambitious films in 2 years for...
Iran-Israel War: Israel's BIG revelation days after ceasefire, says, 'If Khamenei had been...'
'Saath dena hoga': Mohammed Shami calls out Prasidh, Siraj after Headingley loss, urges pacers to lift burden on Jasprit Bumrah
'That's loo and order': Video of man joining Gujarat high court hearing from toilet goes viral
Dharmendra was highest-paid actor for Sholay, received Rs 1.5 lakh to play Veeru, Amitabh Bachchan got just Rs..., lowest earning cast member earned only Rs 35000, name is..
Good news for Mukesh Ambani! Reliance Industries' THIS company gets SEBI nod for..., share price zooms to...
Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh's Border 2 shooting to be stopped at NDA due to this reason? Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh asked to...
Which IIT did Google CEO Sundar Pichai go to? Studied THIS branch of engineering, it is...
Elon Musk bans hashtags on X from..., what will be affected? Know when first hashtag was used
Amid backlash for casting Pakistani star Hania Aamir in Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3, Neeru Bajwa takes BIG step, removes...
Cristiano Ronaldo signs two-year contract with THIS club, will now earn staggering Rs 20000000000 per year, other perks include sponsorships, private jets and....
Meet man, who started out by making papads, turned his home-grown business into global venture now valued at Rs 10000000000, he is...
WI vs AUS: Pat Cummins creates history, breaks 62-year-old all-time Test record, inches closer to Imran Khan in THIS list
Relief to Jagan Mohan Reddy in YSRCP supporter's death case, Andhra Court draws parallel with Kumbh Mela stampede
IND vs ENG: Joe Root needs 73 runs at Edgbaston to become first player in the world to...
'Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan..': Amid Sardar Ji 3 controversy, Diljit Dosanjh's message for trolls goes viral | Watch viral video
Bangladesh: Is Muhammad Yunus colluding with Islamists? Deity of Durga removed, Hindu temple razed to ground in...
Viral video: Earthquake strikes mid-meal, but this boy refuses to leave, his reason will roll you with laughter
Shikhar Dhawan admits to 'smuggling' girlfriend into shared room with Rohit Sharma, hitman said....
Big tension for Pakistan, China as India FINALLY set to make deal with US to develop this jet engine to fuel Tejas, AMCA, more powerful than..., name is...
This actress was discovered by Suniel Shetty, made debut at 16, gave blockbusters with Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Jr NTR, tragically died at just 31 due to..., name is..
'Kissa kursi ka': EAM S Jaishankar takes dig at Congress over Emergency, blames party for placing one family above nation
Noida: 42 elderly rescued from illegal shelter; women found tied, men without...
Good news for investors, Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services share price rises after..., stock climbs to...
India's unluckiest actress, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal's co-star, was more popular than top heroines, still never became superstar, died at just 35 due to..., name is..
China-Pakistan nexus exposed! Islamabad admits getting ... from Beijing during Operation Sindoor
Virat Kohli makes BIG investment in Bengaluru-based firm after RCB's win at IPL, says...company name is...
IND vs ENG Edgbaston Test: Will Shubman Gill become first Indian skipper to break THIS 93-year-old jinx?
Kolkata shocker: Three arrested for gang rape of student at law college, here's what we know so far
Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Price Prediction 2025-2035: Is LILPEPE the Next Crypto to Explode?
US gives BIG warning to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on supporting Iran's nuclear program, says 'Iran can never...'
Amitabh Bachchan wanted to quit acting after several flop films, THIS superstar helped save his career, they never worked together again, his name is..., movie was..
Not Yuzvendra Chahal, former Australian skipper wants THIS Indian spinner in Playing XI for Edgbaston Test against England
SHOCKING Revelations: Donald Trump mulls offering THIS much money to Iran for abandoning nuclear programme?
Meet UPSC topper whose father left him, was raised by mother who worked as loan agent, once wanted to become sanyasi, cleared civil service exam in 5th attempt with AIR…, he is…
Meet woman, an Indian who started coding at 7, built Rs 100 crore company at 16, stopped studying due to..., her name is...
Squid Game 3: When will the finale season stream on Netflix? Global premiere timing, what to expect
Not Narayana Murthy's Infosys, TCS, Wipro, Microsoft, Google, this IT giant heads for new round of layoffs due to..., sacks 107 employees linked to...
Caught on cam: Three elephants goes out of control, tramples people causing chaos in Ahmedabad's Rath Yatra 2025, watch
Meet woman who owns Rs 50 crore luxurious home, wears Rs 20 lakh shoes, drives Rs 2 crore Mercedes, net worth is Rs 600 crore, works on TV as..
Maa Movie Review: Kajol Becomes a Mother, a Warrior, and a Force of Nature In Maa
'Check his bank statements': Third umpire Adrian Holdstock gets slammed by netizens after his shocking decisions in Barbados Tests
From ITR deadline to tatkal train ticket booking: 6 major rules changing from July 1, 2025, know how it will impact your pocket
Who will be new owner of Rs 55000 crore debt-laden Jaiprakash Associates? Gautam Adani, Anil Agarwal's Vedanta, Dalmia among bidders
Kannappa FDFS review: Akshay Kumar, Prabhas cause mass frenzy in theatres, fans declare Vishnu Manchu's film is 'pure goosebumps' | Watch viral videos
India Finally Heard the Voice of Its Children — Because One State First Listened
This Indian Drone startup raises Rs 12000000000 funding after success of Operation Sindoor, it is...
Meet man who left Indian army, joined real estate company founded by his father-in-law, brain behind Gurugram's DLF Camellias, owns 2 luxurious bungalows in..., his net worth is...
Meet child actor who was more famous than some superstars, worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna, was guarantor of hit films, then quit acting, is now..
When Karisma Kapoor spoke about broken engagement with Abhishek Bachchan: 'I wouldn’t wish any girl..., was forced to deal with...'
Video: Kim Jong Un, with his 'rarely seen' wife opens lavish beach resort in North Korea, it has 54 hotels, beer pubs, and..., watch
'Inhone humara 19 Nov kharaab kar diya tha': Rohit Sharma reveals dressing room plans for Australia in 2024 T20 World Cup
This film, rejected by Asha Parekh, made Sharmila Tagore a superstar, ran in theatres for 75 weeks, earned over 21 times its budget, movie is…, lead actor was..
Israel wanted to assassinate Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, but failed due to...
Viral video: Tabu fails to control excitement, hugs 'evergreen' Rekha at Umrao Jaan's premiere, netizens drop funniest comments: 'Both are happily unmarried'
This is India's oldest soft drink brand, not Mukesh Ambani's Campa Cola, Pepsi, Coca-Cola, it was started by..., name is...
Rath Yatra 2025 commences today: Amit Shah offers prayers at Jagannath Temple; Puri gears up for festival: check route, key details
Bad news for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans, Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal, Munmun Dutta aka Babita quit show? Here's what we know
Did Jeff Bezos already get married to Lauren Sanchez before USD 10 million wedding in Venice?
This Muslim country allowed Israel bypass its airspace to strike Iran, not Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Jordan, it is...
Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on 'don't look for a virgin as wife' statement, calls it 'easy way to achieve virality', advices fans to 'stay safe from...'
Indian Railways launches direct Gwalior- Bengaluru weekly trains, will cover 2000 km in...., know prices, timings, stoppages
'Watan ke liye khudari honi chaiye': Puneet Issar slams Diljit Dosanjh for his 'arrogant' remark after casting Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3 | Viral video
Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei makes first BIG statement on US president Donald Trump's warning of 'Iran's ultimate surrender,' says, 'too big...'
Donald Trump hints at a BIG trade deal with India after China pact, US President says...