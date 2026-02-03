Gautam Adani's Adani Group partners wth Italy's Leonardo days after Brazil's Embraer deal; what is it about?

The announcement comes a week after its strategic collaboration with Brazilian major Embraer, which aims to set up a regional aircraft manufacturing facility in India.

Adani Group-Leonardo partners for a helicopter manufacturing ecosystem in India, targeting the Indian Armed Forces’ requirements, particularly for Leonardo’s advanced AW169M and AW109 TrekkerM helicopters. A memorandum of understanding for the partnership has been inked at an event in the national capital, marking a significant boost for the ‘Make In India’ efforts and to make the country more self-reliant. The announcement comes a week after its strategic collaboration with Brazilian major Embraer, which aims to set up a regional aircraft manufacturing facility in India.



Adani-Leonardo MoU: What is it about?



According to Reuters, the Ahmedabad conglomerate Adani Group's Adani Defence & Aerospace has signed a preliminary agreement with Italy's Leonardo, aiming to address the increasing demand and new military requirements in India, though it could potentially be extended to civil aviation applications.

Speaking to reporters in the national capital, Jeet Adani said the group is not looking at its operations in silos such as aerospace or MRO alone, but is approaching defence as a comprehensive sector. While he refrained from making forward-looking projections, he stressed that defence will be a significant part of the group’s future growth and is crucial both for the company and the country. "We don't do division-wise only on aerospace and MRO. We are looking at defence as an overall. And I don't want to make forward-looking statements as to, you know, what we expect it to be," Jeet Adani told reporters. "But what I can say is, it's going to be a sizable part of the group. And, you know, strategically it's very important for us and for the country," he added.

Adani Defence & Aerospace's CEO Ashish Rajvanshi said the Indian Armed Forces project demand for more than 1,000 helicopters in the coming decade. India's current helicopter penetration rate is fewer than 250 helicopters per 100,000 people, and the country will need around 100 helicopters annually over the next 10 years.



Leonardo Helicopters Managing Director Gian Piero Cutillo said India is a big market and that the country’s armed forces have a growing requirement for helicopters. Leonardo is a key global player in aerospace, defence, and security.



(With inputs from agencies)