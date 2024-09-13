Gautam Adani's Rs 6700 crore stuck in Muhammad Younus-led Bangladesh due to...

This scrutiny comes under a 2017 agreement that allows the Adani Group to supply power to Bangladesh

The interim government of Bangladesh, led by Muhammad Yunus, plans to review Indian businesses, including the Adani Group, which exports power from its Jharkhand unit. This scrutiny comes under a 2017 agreement that allows the Adani Group to supply power to Bangladesh. The government wants to evaluate the terms of the deal and determine if the price Bangladesh pays for power is reasonable.

In response to these developments, the Ministry of External Affairs emphasised that this is a “buyer-seller” agreement between two parties — an Indian private company and the Bangladesh government. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, “It’s a private project, and both parties need to sit together and resolve any issues if they arise.”

A senior official from Bangladesh’s interim government, told Indian Express that Indian businesses, including the Adani Group, will be scrutinised. The official said, “There will be scrutiny of Indian businesses… questions about how much Bangladesh is paying and whether the payments are justified will be raised.”

Meanwhile, The Financial Times reported that Adani had warned the interim government in Bangladesh about overdue payments totaling over $500 million. The company said this backlog has become “unsustainable,” adding further urgency to the situation.

The review comes as the interim government takes a closer look at its business engagements with Indian companies to ensure transparency and fairness.