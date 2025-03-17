The Adani Group is building this new airport, which aims to improve air connectivity and boost growth

The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) will be inaugurated in June, announced Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, after visiting the site on Sunday. The Adani Group is building this new airport, which aims to improve air connectivity and boost growth.

An airport usually becomes operational about a month after its inauguration. This is because various agencies, including security and airlines, need time to set up their systems. For example, Goa’s Mopa Airport was inaugurated on December 11, 2022, but domestic flights started on January 5, 2023, and international flights on July 21, 2023.

NMIA can begin with domestic flights first if it gets ready within a month after inauguration. However, if there is a longer wait, both domestic and international flights may start together to avoid further delays.

“NMIA is a world-class airport taking shape. Set for inauguration this June, it will redefine connectivity and growth. A true gift to India! Kudos to the Adani Airports team and partners for making this vision a reality,” Adani said in a social media post.

Recently, the Union aviation ministry reviewed the progress of NMIA and the Greater Noida airport, both of which were initially planned for a May inauguration. However, since some work remains, the opening is now scheduled for later this summer. In NMIA’s case, work is still pending on the terminal and taxiways.

Originally, NMIA was planned to handle one crore passengers annually. But after the Adani Group took over Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) in July 2021, Adani directed the airport to open with double capacity. Now, NMIA’s terminal will be able to accommodate two crore passengers annually.