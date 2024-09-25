Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Here's why Anil Ambani's Reliance Power shares hitting upper circuit

'Her downfall is crazy': Netizens react to Triptii Dimri's 'embarassing, uncomfortable' dance steps in Mere Mehboob

IND vs BAN: Stand in Kanpur stadium for 2nd Test deemed unfit and dangerous, could collapse 'if Rishabh Pant hits six'

iPhone 16 series hits record sales on day 1 in India, Apple may set new...

Devara box office day 1: Rs 100 crore opening for Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
iPhone 16 series hits record sales on day 1 in India, Apple may set new...

iPhone 16 series hits record sales on day 1 in India, Apple may set new...

Devara box office day 1: Rs 100 crore opening for Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film?

Devara box office day 1: Rs 100 crore opening for Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film?

Gautam Adani plans to enter aviation sector, join hands with this company

Gautam Adani plans to enter aviation sector, join hands with this company

10 best places to visit in Uttarakhand

10 best places to visit in Uttarakhand

7 must-watch hard-hitting dramas of Taapsee Pannu

7 must-watch hard-hitting dramas of Taapsee Pannu

8 animals that love to hug

8 animals that love to hug

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
List of records R Ashwin can break in 2nd India-Bangladesh Test

List of records R Ashwin can break in 2nd India-Bangladesh Test

5 ridiculously expensive properties owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

5 ridiculously expensive properties owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Meet actor with most film franchises, first Bollywood star to own private jet, has net worth of Rs 450 crores, he is...

Meet actor with most film franchises, first Bollywood star to own private jet, has net worth of Rs 450 crores, he is...

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Devara box office day 1: Rs 100 crore opening for Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film?

Devara box office day 1: Rs 100 crore opening for Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film?

Did Alia Bhatt crop Aishwarya Rai from her Paris Fashion Week photos? Here's the truth

Did Alia Bhatt crop Aishwarya Rai from her Paris Fashion Week photos? Here's the truth

'Your grandchildren carry...': Fardeen Khan remembers Feroz Khan, pens heartfelt note on his 85th birth anniversary

'Your grandchildren carry...': Fardeen Khan remembers Feroz Khan, pens heartfelt note on his 85th birth anniversary

HomeBusiness

Business

Gautam Adani plans to enter aviation sector, join hands with this company

Adani's vision to lower operational costs for airlines and enhance turnaround times positions India to emerge as a regional hub for aircraft maintenance

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 09:39 PM IST

Gautam Adani plans to enter aviation sector, join hands with this company
Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a high-stakes move that could reshape India's aviation and defence sectors, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, is poised to make a significant entrance. On Tuesday, Adani engaged in pivotal discussions with Eric Martel, CEO of Bombardier, focusing on a partnership aimed at bolstering India’s aviation capabilities. The details of this dialogue remain closely guarded, but they hint at transformative possibilities for both entities.

In a post shared on social media platform X, Adani expressed enthusiasm for the talks, stating, “Powering India’s aviation growth! Had a great discussion with Bombardier CEO Eric Martel on transformative partnerships in aircraft services, MRO, and defence.” His commitment to establishing a robust domestic Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) sector signals a shift towards self-reliance, reducing India's dependency on international services.

This strategic alliance comes at a crucial time for India's aviation industry, which is in desperate need of modernization. Adani's vision to lower operational costs for airlines and enhance turnaround times positions India to emerge as a regional hub for aircraft maintenance. The discussions reportedly revolve around innovative aircraft services and defence solutions, hinting at a future where Indian companies play a larger role in the global aviation landscape.

Adani Defence & Aerospace, a subsidiary of the Adani Group, has been proactive in solidifying its foothold in these sectors, collaborating with global partners to foster expertise among Indian small and medium enterprises. In contrast, Bombardier’s reputation for cutting-edge technology and reliable aircraft makes it an ideal ally. Known for its Challenger and Global aircraft families, Bombardier also provides essential solutions for military operations worldwide.

Earlier this year, Adani’s defence unit signed a cooperation agreement with UAE-based EDGE Group, aiming to synergize their defence capabilities. With this new venture with Bombardier, Adani seems determined to forge a path towards a self-reliant and advanced Indian aviation and defence sector. As these discussions unfold, the industry watches with bated breath—what monumental changes will this partnership bring?

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Devara box office day 1: Rs 100 crore opening for Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film?

Devara box office day 1: Rs 100 crore opening for Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film?

iPhone 16 series hits record sales on day 1 in India, Apple may set new...

iPhone 16 series hits record sales on day 1 in India, Apple may set new...

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg beats Bernard Arnault, becomes world's 3rd richest man, net worth reaches...

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg beats Bernard Arnault, becomes world's 3rd richest man, net worth reaches...

Young Stars Cricket League 2024 Auctions Spark Excitement: Aspiring Cricketers Can Join the League for Next Season

Young Stars Cricket League 2024 Auctions Spark Excitement: Aspiring Cricketers Can Join the League for Next Season

Meet Indian man, who designed world's most expensive tea pot, has net worth of Rs 65000 crore, lives in...

Meet Indian man, who designed world's most expensive tea pot, has net worth of Rs 65000 crore, lives in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

List of records R Ashwin can break in 2nd India-Bangladesh Test

List of records R Ashwin can break in 2nd India-Bangladesh Test

5 ridiculously expensive properties owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

5 ridiculously expensive properties owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Meet actor with most film franchises, first Bollywood star to own private jet, has net worth of Rs 450 crores, he is...

Meet actor with most film franchises, first Bollywood star to own private jet, has net worth of Rs 450 crores, he is...

World's deadliest sea creatures

World's deadliest sea creatures

5 teachings of Neem Karoli Baba for success and financial stability

5 teachings of Neem Karoli Baba for success and financial stability

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement