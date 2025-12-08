Gautam Adani plans big move, to set up 48-MW data centre with Rs 2500 crore investment in...

Adani Group has invested Rs 10,000 crore so far in infrastructure and manufacturing sectors, among others in the state.

The Adani Group, led by Gautam Adani, is setting up a 48-megawatt cutting-edge AI green data center in Telangana, said Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd on Monday. He added that the group will invest Rs 2,500 crore for the project, PTI reported. The conglomerate has invested Rs 10,000 crore so far in infrastructure and manufacturing sectors, among others in Telangana, he added during the inaugural session of Telangana Rising Global Summit.

"In the area of digital infrastructure, the Adani group is setting up a 48-megawatt green data center in Telangana with an investment of Rs 2,500 crores. This facility will be at the forefront of cutting-edge AI, cloud technology, and high performance computing, and will play a crucial role in meeting the needs of rapidly digitising India," Karan Adani said.

Investment in Telangana

In the last few years, Telangana has witnessed tremendous growth in capital infrastructure and logistics infrastructure. The group has played a key role in developing roads and making logistics more efficient, and positioning the state as a logistics gateway. "In total, the group has so far invested nearly Rs 10,000 crores in the last three years in building state infrastructure and manufacturing facilities, and has contributed to employment generation of more than 7,000 people," he said.

According to Adani, with the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Adani Group has developed a leading defence and aerospace park in Hyderabad that manufactures UAVs, supplying products to both the Indian armed forces and the global market. The facility employs over 1,500 youth.