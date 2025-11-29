Gautam Adani plans BIG move, seeks USD 5 billion investment in Google data center to join...

‘Dharmendra was kind of mad…’: Late actor’s co-star says ‘you will feel…’
BUSINESS
Last month, Google partnered with Adani Enterprises and Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel to build a USD 15 billion AI hub in Visakhapatnam.
India's second-richest man, Gautam Adani, plans to invest up to USD 5 billion in Google's India AI data centre project, Reuters reported, quoting Adani Group CFO Jugeshinder Singh. With this move, the Adani Group seeks to cash in on the booming demand for data capacity in India. AI requires enormous computing power, pushing demand for specialised data centres that enable thousands of chips to be linked in clusters.
In October this year, Google said it would invest USD 15 billion over five years to set up an artificial intelligence (AI) data centre in Andhra Pradesh, its biggest investment in India. The data centre campus in Visakhapatnam will have an initial power capacity of 1 gigawatt.
CFO Singh said the Google project could mean an investment of up to USD 5 billion for Adani Connex, a joint venture between Adani Enterprises and private data centre operator EdgeConneX. "It's not just Google, there are a lot of parties that would like to work with us, especially when the data centre capacity goes to gigawatt and higher," Singh told reporters on Friday. The details of the investment are still being finalised, he added.
The flagship company of Gautam Adani has a market cap of Rs 2.63 lakh crore, as of November 28. The share price of the company closed at Rs 2,282 on Friday.