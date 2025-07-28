Gautam Adani-owned THIS company makes net profit of Rs 713,00,000,000 as...

The revenue from renewable power generation increased from Rs 2,569 crore to Rs 3,371 crore in the June quarter. On the other hand, revenue operations from the sale of goods increased to Rs 818 crore in the June quarter against Rs 771 crore in the year-ago period.

Gautam Adani-owned Adani Green Energy has registered a net profit of Rs 713 crore in the first quarter (Q1) of the Financial Year 2025-26. It is more than a 60% increase compared to the net profit of the company in the same quarter in the previous year, when it earned Rs 446 crore. The company's revenue increased 31% YoY from Rs 2,528 crore to Rs 3,312 crore in Q1 FY26. Meanwhile, the company's total income surged to Rs 4,006 crore from Rs 3,112 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Buoyed by the rise in the net profit, Adani Green Energy stock soared around 3.88% to touch an intraday high mark of Rs 1005 per share on BSE. The green energy scrip closed around 2.98% lower at Rs 1005 on Monday. Meanwhile, the revenue from renewable power generation increased from Rs 2,569 crore to Rs 3,371 crore in the June quarter. On the other hand, revenue operations from the sale of goods increased to Rs 818 crore in the June quarter against Rs 771 crore in the year-ago period.

Incorporated on January 23, 2016, as Adani Green Energy Limited under the Companies Act 2013, the company operates the Kamuthi Solar Power Project, one of the largest solar photovoltaic plants in the world. It operates 5,290 MW of wind energy and solar power plants, including 46 operational projects in 11 states spread over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. The majority of the stake is owned by the Indian conglomerate Adani Group, a major international coal-mining enterprise. TotalEnergies holds minority stakes.