Gautam Adani-owned Adani Defence makes BIG decision, to invest Rs 8,20,00,00,000 in...

Adani Defence Systems & Technologies Ltd has acquired a majority stake in Flight Simulation Technique Centre (FSTC) for Rs 820 crore, marking a major push into India’s expanding defence and aviation training ecosystem.

As private companies in defence sector have made a good start, they are coming up with new investment proposals to fill the gap and take a lead in the sector. After the defence sector was opened, India Inc reacted positively and made good investments. Taking a step in this direction, Adani Defence Systems & Technologies Ltd (ADSTL), in collaboration with Prime Aero Services LLP, has finalised agreements to acquire a majority stake in Flight Simulation Technique Centre Pvt Ltd (FSTC), India's largest independent flight training and simulation provider for an enterprise value of Rs 820 crore.

The company said in a statement that FSTC operates 11 advanced full-flight simulators and 17 training aircraft, offering comprehensive pilot training—from commercial pilot licences to type ratings, recurrent training, and specialised skill courses. It is certified by DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) and EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) and runs state-of-the-art simulation centres in Gurugram and Hyderabad, with significant expansion capacity. It also operates one of India's largest flying schools at Bhiwani and Narnaul in Haryana.

Adani Defence has taken the plunge as defence pilot training ecosystem in the country is emerging as a major opportunity. It mirrors trends in civil aviation, where simulator-based training lowers costs and improves safety and efficiency. FSTC has outlined robust growth plans to scale across both defence and civil domains. Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO, Adani Defence & Aerospace, said in a statement, "This acquisition is the next step in our strategy to build a fully integrated aviation services platform. With FSTC joining Air Works and Indamer Technics, we can now serve customers across civil MRO, general aviation MRO [Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul], defence MRO and full-stack flight training."

He added, "With Indian airlines expected to induct 1,500+ aircraft, the requirement for certified pilots will multiply sharply. At the same time, the government's thrust on advanced training and mission rehearsal for armed forces creates new opportunities in defence simulation. In line with our philosophy of helping build a secure nation, we aim to support the next generation of Indian defence pilots."

ADSTL is a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL). Horizon Aero Solutions Limited (HASL)—a joint venture of ADSTL and Prime Aero Services LLP—is a step-down subsidiary of AEL. Adani Defence & Aerospace, part of the Adani Group, is a pioneer in the design, development, and manufacturing of state-of-the-art defence products. The company has established a vibrant ecosystem of start-ups and MSMEs with an export-oriented mindset, best-in-class processes, and quality management systems, the statement added.

(With input from IANS.)