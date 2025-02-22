The Group also plans to establish a Logistics and E-Commerce hub in Kochi and increase its cement production capacity in the city

The Adani Group has announced a massive investment of Rs 30,000 crore in Kerala over the next five years. This includes an additional Rs 20,000 crore for the development of Vizhinjam Port. The announcement was made by Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited (APSEZ), at the Invest Kerala Global Summit (IKGS) 2025. The summit was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre.

Speaking at the event, he highlighted the strategic importance of Vizhinjam Port in global trade. The Adani Group took charge of the project in 2015 and has already invested Rs 5,000 crore. “Vizhinjam is located along the world’s busiest shipping routes. Even before its official opening, the port made history by docking the largest container vessel to ever touch Indian shores, with a capacity of 24,000 containers,” he said.

Vizhinjam is India’s first trans-shipment hub and is set to become the largest in the region. In addition to port development, the Adani Group will expand Trivandrum International Airport’s capacity from 4.5 million to 12 million passengers, with an investment of Rs 5,500 crore.

The Group also plans to establish a Logistics and E-Commerce hub in Kochi and increase its cement production capacity in the city.

These projects reinforce Adani’s commitment to Kerala’s economic growth and infrastructure development.