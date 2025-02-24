Adani said the plans are not just about investments, but they are milestones in a shared journey one that would make the state a national leader in industrial and economic growth

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Monday announced new multi-sectoral investments of over Rs 1.10 lakh crore for Madhya Pradesh that, he said, would create over 1.2 lakh jobs in the state by 2030. Adani, who was speaking at MP Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025, also said the Group is in discussions with the state government for a greenfield smart city, an airport project and a coal-gasification project that would involve an additional investment of Rs 1,00,000 crore.

The Group's journey in the state "is far from over", he asserted.

"Today, I am proud to announce new investments of over Rs 1,10,000 crore in the areas of pumped storage, cement, mining, smart-meters and thermal energy. These multi-sectoral investments will create more than 1,20,000 jobs in Madhya Pradesh by 2030," he said.

Adani said the plans are not just about investments, but they are milestones in a shared journey one that would make the state a national leader in industrial and economic growth.

"Now, as Madhya Pradesh takes this leap forward, the Adani Group is proud to stand beside you. We have already invested more than Rs 50,000 crore across energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, logistics, and agri-business, creating over 25,000 jobs. But our journey here is far from over," he said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has been reshaped forever, he said.

"You have transformed our country from a nation that once followed global trends to one that now defines them," Adani said, citing initiatives like Make in India, Digital India, and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, that have propelled the economy into an era of self-reliance and innovation.

Never before has India's confidence been higher, he said, adding, "never has our nation commanded greater respect on the global stage".

When a country believes in itself, the world, too, believes in it, Adani said and added that the resurgence of belief has been driven by PM's relentless efforts.

Adani further said the state's administration and its relentless focus on ease of doing business and infrastructure development has made Madhya Pradesh one of India's most investment-ready states.

"The projected GSDP (gross state domestic product) of over Rs 15 lakh crore in FY25 is a testament to your pro-business vision and commitment to growth. Leadership is not just about building roads and bridges -- it is about paving the way for endless possibilities. And you are creating these for Madhya Pradesh," he said addressing Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

