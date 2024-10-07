Gautam Adani makes massive move, company announces merger: Know key update about conglomerate's shares

Adani Energy Solutions Limited has 100% stake in the subsidiary.

Adani Energy Solutions Limited's (AESL) announcement on the establishment of "Adani Energy Solutions Global Ltd." as a wholly owned subsidiary on October 4, 2024. The business is a holding company for investments. A hundred percent of the subsidiary is owned by Adani Energy Solutions Limited.

"...Adani Energy Solutions Global Limited (“AESGL”) Initial Share Capital – USD 27,000 divided into 27,000 shares with a nominal value of USD 1 each," the company said in the filing.

The subsidiary will explore new business prospects in international transmission projects.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.'s shares fell 5.19 percent on Friday, October 4, on the BSE, and ended the day at Rs. 963.45 per share. The share price of the scrip began trading at Rs 1015 and reached a top of Rs 1021.05 and a low of Rs 956. The previous day, the stock finished at Rs 1016.20 a share.

According to BSE statistics, the market value of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.'s shares is Rs 1.15 lakh crore. The business distributes electricity and is a part of BSE 200.

On September 28, 2024, Adani Properties Private Limited (APPL), a connected party of the firm, received equity shares from North Maharashtra Power Limited (NMPL), a step-down subsidiary of the company, equal to NMPL's 99.90% post-issue paid-up capital.

As such, as of September 28, 2024, NMPL was no longer a subsidiary of the Company.

According to Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, its operating income in Q1FY25 was Rs 113.89 crore, compared to Q4FY24's Rs 415.67 crore. For Q1FY25, the net profit for the quarter stayed at Rs 76.64 crore. For the first quarter of FY25, the stock's earnings per share (EPS) was Rs 0.69. Earnings per Share (EPS) is a measure of a company's profitability.