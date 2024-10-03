Gautam Adani makes BIG change in group, his two companies are now...

Gautam Adani has a massive net worth of Rs 681719 crore, as of October 3. He has taken a new step to expand in the field of green hydrogen.

Gautam Adani is among the richest businessmen in India and leads the billion-dollar Adani Group. He has a massive net worth of Rs 681719 crore (as of October 3), as per the Forbes real-time billionaires' index. His group has interests in ports, airports, power generation and transmission, and green energy, among others. Now, the company has taken a new step to expand in the field of green hydrogen.

Adani Group has merged its two step-down subsidiaries -- Adani Infrastructure Private Limited and Mundra Solar Technology Limited -- with Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL), a green hydrogen and wind turbine manufacturing firm.

Adani Infrastructure and Developers operates as a real estate company, constructing and developing thermal and solar power projects and providing engineering, techno-commercial, project management and control, and commissioning services. Whereas, Mundra Solar Technology is involved in the production, collection and distribution of electricity.

ANIL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rs 3.56 lakh crore market cap Adani Enterprises Ltd, that undertakes low-carbon projects. The company undertakes green hydrogen projects and manufacturing of wind turbines and solar module batteries. It serves energy and utilities, transportation, logistics and incubation sectors worldwide.

ANIL is reportedly setting up facilities to produce solar glass, aluminium frames, and backsheets -- key parts for its existing solar cell and module manufacturing. French energy giant TotalEnergies holds a 25 per cent equity stake in ANIL while AEL holds the remaining.

(With inputs from PTI)