Business

Business

Gautam Adani makes BIG change in group, his two companies are now...

Gautam Adani has a massive net worth of Rs 681719 crore, as of October 3. He has taken a new step to expand in the field of green hydrogen.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 03:38 PM IST

Gautam Adani makes BIG change in group, his two companies are now...
File photo
Gautam Adani is among the richest businessmen in India and leads the billion-dollar Adani Group. He has a massive net worth of Rs 681719 crore (as of October 3), as per the Forbes real-time billionaires' index. His group has interests in ports, airports, power generation and transmission, and green energy, among others. Now, the company has taken a new step to expand in the field of green hydrogen.

Adani Group has merged its two step-down subsidiaries -- Adani Infrastructure Private Limited and Mundra Solar Technology Limited -- with Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL), a green hydrogen and wind turbine manufacturing firm.

Adani Infrastructure and Developers operates as a real estate company, constructing and developing thermal and solar power projects and providing engineering, techno-commercial, project management and control, and commissioning services. Whereas, Mundra Solar Technology is involved in the production, collection and distribution of electricity.

ANIL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rs 3.56 lakh crore market cap Adani Enterprises Ltd, that undertakes low-carbon projects. The company undertakes green hydrogen projects and manufacturing of wind turbines and solar module batteries. It serves energy and utilities, transportation, logistics and incubation sectors worldwide.

READ | Anil Ambani sets up new company, to launch 1270 MW projects in THIS country

ANIL is reportedly setting up facilities to produce solar glass, aluminium frames, and backsheets -- key parts for its existing solar cell and module manufacturing. French energy giant TotalEnergies holds a 25 per cent equity stake in ANIL while AEL holds the remaining. French energy giant TotalEnergies holds a 25 per cent equity stake in ANIL while AEL holds the remaining.

(With inputs from PTI)

