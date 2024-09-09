Twitter
Business

Gautam Adani likely to become world's 2nd trillionaire with net worth of Rs 83 lakh crore, he would be just behind...

Gautam Adani is projected to reach this milestone if his wealth continues to grow at an annual rate of 123 per cent

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 11:26 AM IST

Gautam Adani likely to become world's 2nd trillionaire with net worth of Rs 83 lakh crore, he would be just behind...
The world may see its first trillionaire by 2027, with Elon Musk likely to claim the title, according to a recent report. Musk, who heads companies like Tesla, SpaceX, and X, could see his net worth soar to $1 trillion (about Rs 83 lakh crore) by 2027. His wealth is growing at an average rate of 110 per cent annually, and his net worth has already increased by $7.73 billion this year.

India could also get its first trillionaire by 2028. Gautam Adani, the chairman of Adani Group, is projected to reach this milestone if his wealth continues to grow at an annual rate of 123 per cent. 

Currently, Adani ranks 13th among the world's richest, with a net worth of $99.6 billion. His wealth has surged by $15.3 billion this year.

Informa Connect Academy’s study suggests that Musk's wealth will more than quadruple by 2027. The report also highlights other billionaires who could join the trillionaire club by 2028, including Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, and Indonesia's richest man, Prajogo Pangestu. French businessman Bernard Arnault and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg could become trillionaires by 2030.

So far, only a few companies, like Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, Saudi Aramco, and Meta, have reached trillion-dollar valuations. Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway also recently crossed the trillion-dollar mark.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
