BUSINESS

Gautam Adani-led Adani Aerospace signs deal with Brazil's Embraer to manufacture aircraft, how may it change aviation ecosystem?

During the announcement, Jeet Adani expressed his enthusiasm for the project. He emphasised that the initiative is designed to "redefine the future of aviation in our country," moving beyond a standard corporate deal to become a cornerstone of India's industrial strategy.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 27, 2026, 01:31 PM IST

Gautam Adani-led Adani Aerospace signs deal with Brazil's Embraer to manufacture aircraft, how may it change aviation ecosystem?
A significant step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, Gautam Adani-led Adani Airport Holdings has teamed up with Brazil's Embraer to set up a regional aircraft manufacturing facility in India. The partnership aims to not only boost India's aviation sector but also create high-skilled jobs and enhance the country's technical prowess in aerospace. 

Announcing the partnership, Adani's son Jeet Adani said, "It is with immense pride that I announce that Adani Defence is today entering into a landmark partnership with Embraer, one of the world's foremost aircraft manufacturers. Together, we will establish a regional aircraft manufacturing facility in India and a one-of-a-kind aviation ecosystem, a project that will redefine the future of aviation in our country." 

During the announcement, Jeet Adani expressed his enthusiasm for the project. He emphasised that the initiative is designed to "redefine the future of aviation in our country," moving beyond a standard corporate deal to become a cornerstone of India's industrial strategy. The partnership is deeply rooted in the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (Self-Reliant India) initiative, which seeks to reduce dependence on imports by boosting local manufacturing. Adani noted that "this partnership is more than just a business agreement. It is a vision taking flight." According to him, the venture "represents India's determination to build world-class aviation capabilities on our own soil," ensuring that the country can meet its rising demand for regional connectivity through homegrown solutions. Adani remarked that "under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has embraced bold reforms and ambitious initiatives that have transformed infrastructure and industry."

How will the Adani-Emraer partnership impact India's aviation industry?

According to Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, the collaboration reflects the evolving character of India's defence and aerospace engagement with the world, one which is increasingly based on partnership, capability building and long-term strategic alignment. He called the deal a strategic development in the aerospace industry. "Aircraft assembly represents the convergence of advanced manufacturing, precision engineering, quality assurance and certification, as well as global supply chain integration. By bringing this capability to India, we are moving decisively up the value chain from being primarily a market for aircraft to becoming a participant in their production. India's security environment is marked by rapid technological change with evolving threat perceptions and increasing complexity across domains, air, land, sea, space, and cyber. Addressing these challenges requires not only capable armed forces but also a strong, well-prepared, and globally integrated defence industrial base. And this is the core objective driving the Government of India's defence manufacturing and aerospace policies," he said.

Meanwhile, the partnership is expected to boost air connectivity, enhancing air connectivity to Tier 2 and 3 cities, aligning with the government's UDAN scheme. The move will create high-skilled jobs, generating thousands of high-skilled jobs in design, production, and maintenance. The partnership will foster a robust supply chain, promoting domestic production and reducing reliance on imports.

(With inputs from agencies)

