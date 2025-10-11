Gautam Adani issues BIG statement on Hindenburg report: 'Rs 100000000000 market value of Adani Group erased due to false...'

Gautam Adani on Friday broke his silence on the loss of USD 100 billion, suffered by Adani Group due to Hindenburg research, which he called as a 'false' script propagated and weaponized against him.

Gautam Adani on Friday issued big statement on the loss of USD 100 billion, suffered by Adani Group due to Hindenburg research, which he called as a 'false' script propagated and weaponized against him. But he added that the truth must also be loudly proclaimed as "silence leaves space for others to script your destiny."

Addressing students at Whistling Woods International Institute in Mumbai, Gautam Adani said, 'Today, narratives are no longer confined to cinema; they move markets, influence geopolitics, and rewrite destinies. And this I can say from my personal experience, because I saw firsthand how swiftly a false script could be propagated when in January 2023, a foreign short seller, Hindenburg Research, launched a calculated attack against us."

He also added that a manipulated script and false story made them lose billions of market value. "It was not just a short seller report that they had published, but a manipulated script crafted to provoke doubt and amplified through multiple global echo systems. In a matter of days, over $100 billion of our market value was erased, not because any fundamentals had changed, not because facts had failed, but because a totally false story had been weaponized,' he said.

"That period revealed a reality we are living in: an era where narratives move markets faster than numbers, where headlines can undo decades of hard work, and where stories of truth trail stories of perception," he added.

He also said, "This experience taught me that in today's world truth must also be loudly told. For silence leaves space for others to script your destiny. If we do not narrate who we are, others will rewrite who we were. That is why we must own our story, not with arrogance, but with authenticity, not as propaganda, but as purpose." He gave examples of films like Gandhi and Slumdog millionaire, giving western perspective to India;s stories.

The Hindenburg report

Hindenburg, a US-based short selling company, published a report making big allegations on the Adani Group. It alleges of financial irregularities by the conglomerate, which the company denied. However, it led to a massive drop in the company's stock price.

The Securities and Exchange Board (SEBI) gave clean chit to Adani Group following US Short seller Hindenburg allegations. SEBI concluded that there is no violation of the listing agreement or SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) It aid that the company's inter-company transactions were not fraudulent and the transactions do not qualify as "related party transactions".