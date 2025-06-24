Gautam Adani said the objective of his conglomerate is not to just build businesses -- it is to create new possibilities.

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani runs Adani Group as chairman. He is the second-richest man in India after Mukesh Ambani and continues to grow his business empire. Now, on his 63rd birthday on June 24, Adani revealed a new plan. He said that Adani Group plans to invest a record USD 15-20 billion across businesses over the next five years to chart out the next phase of growth. His Adani Group has a presence in several sectors and reported record earnings from the businesses ranging from seaports to airports, renewable energy parks to data centres, cement to gas and electricity.

Gautam Adani's net worth

Currently, Gautam Adani has a net worth of USD 64.2 billion, as per Forbes. His flagship firm, Adani Enterprises, has a market cap of Rs 2.89 lakh crore, as of June 24.

Adani on Hindenburg report

Addressing the group's annual general meeting virtually, he referred to recent indictment by the US authorities in an alleged bribery scheme to win lucrative renewable energy supply contracts, saying no one from Adani Group has been charged with violating US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) or conspiring to obstruct justice. "Even in the face of the storms and relentless scrutiny, the Adani Group has never backed down. Instead, we proved that true leadership is not built in sunshine. It is constructed in the fire of crisis," he said.

In January 2023, US short-seller Hindenburg Research published a scathing report describing the Adani Group as "the largest con in corporate history". The fallout was swift: stock prices plummeted, wiping out over USD 150 billion in market value at the lowest point, and the group's biggest public offering was abruptly scrapped.

Adani on Adani Group

Adani said the objective of his conglomerate is not to just build businesses -- it is to create new possibilities. "Not just to serve markets -- but to serve our nation's destiny. Not to chase valuation. But build valuation -- brick by brick."

Talking of business performance, Adani said the group's electricity generation unit, Adani Power crossed 100 billion units of generation and is on track to reach 31 GW capacity by 2030. Renewable energy arm, Adani Green is building the world's largest renewable energy park at Khavda in Gujarat with a target of 50 GW by 2030.

(With inputs from PTI)