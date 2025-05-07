The recent surge in his net worth secured him the 20th position among the world’s richest individuals.

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani witnessed a massive jump in his net worth on Monday, after shares of all Adani Group companies surged. Several Adani stocks jumped over 10 per cent. This came after media reports of Adani representatives meeting officials from US President Donald Trump’s administration. The meeting reportedly aimed to address bribery allegations related to green energy contracts in India, which were allegedly hidden from American investors. Among the listed companies, Adani Total Gas led the rally with an 11.01 per cent gain.

Gautam Adani's net worth

India's second-richest man, Gautam Adani, saw his net worth jump by USD 5.61 billion (around Rs 47,326 crore) in a single day. It made him the highest-earning billionaire of the day (May 5), reports suggest. After this, his net worth reaches USD 82.2 billion, marking a USD 3.49 billion increase in 2025 alone, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

However, the billionaire on Tuesday witnessed a decline in his net worth by USD 3.27 billion, as the index. His current net worth is USD 78.9 billion or Rs 668235 crore. He is currently the 20th richest person in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This also brings his net worth into positive territory for the first time this year, securing his 20th position among the world’s richest individuals.

His Adani Group is one of India's major infrastructure conglomerates. The group owns the country's biggest private port and is among the world's largest coal traders. Adani Enterprises, the group's flagship company, reported profit after tax more than doubled to Rs 7,112 crore in 2024-25.

