Gautam Adani had committed to spending Rs 10,000 crore on social causes when his younger son Jeet Adani married Diva Shah.

Adani Group, led by Gautam Adani, has announced Rs 2,000 crore donation for building at least 20 schools across the country. The move comes as the group continues to reveal details of the Rs 10,000 crore charity committed at the wedding of Gautam Adani's younger son Jeet Adani with Diva Shah. The group had previously announced Rs 6,000 crore for constructing hospitals and another Rs 2,000 crore for skill development.

Adani is the second-richest man in India after Mukesh Ambani with a net worth of USD 53.9 billion, as per Forbes. His Adani Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Adani Group, "has collaborated with GEMS Education, a global leader in private K-12 education, to establish temples of education across the country. "With an initial donation of INR 2,000 cr from the Adani family, the partnership will prioritize making world-class education and learning infrastructure affordable to people from all strata of society," it said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Adani had committed to spending Rs 10,000 crore on social causes when his younger son Jeet Adani married Diva Adani on February 7. Stating that the partnership with GEMS Education will also give rise to best-in-class research institutions focused on developing teaching competencies supported by innovation and capability development, it said the first 'Adani GEMS School of Excellence' will come up in Lucknow in the academic year 2025-26. "Over the next three years, at least 20 such schools in the K-12 segment will be rolled out across India's primary metropolitan cities and, subsequently, also in Tier II to IV cities," the statement said.

(With inputs from PTI)