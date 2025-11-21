Gautam Adani, India's 2nd richest man, sells his remaining 7% stake in this company due to...; net worth reaches Rs...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BUSINESS

Several international investors from Singapore, the UAE, and other Asian markets also bought the stake.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 21, 2025, 05:40 PM IST

File photo
Gautam Adani, India's second richest man, has sold his remaining 7 per cent stake in Adani Wilmar Ltd in a block deal that attracted strong institutional demand. Earlier this week, the Adani Group had sold a 13 per cent stake in AWL to bring its exposure down to 7 per cent.

What bought the stake?

Domestic mutual fund houses, including Vanguard, Charles Schwab, ICICI Prudential MF, SBI Mutual Fund, Tata MF, Quant MF, and Bandhan MF, bought the stake, according to people familiar with the transaction, PTI reported. Several international investors from Singapore, the UAE, and other Asian markets also bought into the clean-out block.

Adani Enterprises fully exits its 44 per cent stake

AWL Agri Business Ltd (formerly Adani Wilmar Ltd) has completed a major shareholder reshaping after Adani Enterprises fully exited its 44 per cent stake, including the final 7 per cent clean-out block placed on November 20 at Rs 275 per share. The total realisation for Adani Enterprises stands at Rs 15,707 crore. With the full exit now complete, Singapore-based Wilmar International becomes the sole promoter with an estimated 57 per cent holding, giving AWL a clear multinational ownership profile.

Gautam Adani's net worth

According to Forbes, Adani has a real-time net worth of USD 69 billion, or Rs 612797 crore, as of November 21. His flagship firm, Adani Enterprises, has a market cap of Rs 3.13 lakh crore.

READ | Mukesh Ambani's Reliance halts Russian oil imports for its only-for-export refinery in Jamnagar due to...

AWL Agri Business Ltd business

AWL, which markets the 'Fortune' brand -- India's largest edible oil franchise -- also operates an integrated food staples business across wheat flour, rice, pulses, and ready-to-cook products. AWL now enters a new phase as an MNC-controlled food and staples company, with global capital flows expected to play a larger role in shaping its investor profile going forward.

