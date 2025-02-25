The investment will span across areas such as the development of airports, aerocity and more.

Gautam Adani, second richet man in India, has annoucement major investments in Assam. The billionaire said that his Adani Group will invest Rs 50,000 crore across various sectors in Assam. The investment will span across areas such as the development of airports, aerocity, city gas distribution network, power transmission, cement and road construction, he said. Presently, his group has a presence in several sectors including power, cement and more. The billionaire has a real-time net worth of USD 52.7 billion, as per Forbes.

Addressing the inaugural function of the Advantage Assam summit in Assam, he said the group is committed to investing more in the future for the development of the state and the northeastern region. "We are eager to be a part of the progress story of Assam. We will invest Rs 50,000 crore in Assam," he said. "Assam is in a position to drive growth. And this is our commitment and vision to make way for us and the state," he added.

The top industrialist said business summits hosted by different states have been able to draw major investments, at times even exceeding the original ambitions. Adani also praised the state government's steps in fighting social evils, like drug abuse and child marriages. Earlier, Reliance Industries chairman, Mukesh Ambani, also announced an investment of Rs 50,000 crore in the state.

(With inputs from PTI)