Business

BUSINESS

Gautam Adani's firm, Tata Group enter race to build Rs 17000 crore tunnel road in THIS city

Several major Indian infrastructure firms, including Gautam Adani's group and Tata Projects, participated in a meeting held to discuss a proposed tunnel road project in Bengaluru. The tunnel road is being planned under a public-private partnership model, and will cost well over Rs 17,000 crore.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 05, 2025, 04:25 PM IST

Gautam Adani's firm, Tata Group enter race to build Rs 17000 crore tunnel road in THIS city
Asia's second richest person, Gautam Adani.

TRENDING NOW

Ten Indian construction firms, including Adani Group and Tata Projects, have shown interest in building the proposed 16.75-kilometer tunnel road in startup city Bengaluru. People representing the companies attended a pre-bidding meet on Monday at the head office of Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B-SMILE). Other firms that participated in the meeting included Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Limited, Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd, ITD Cementation India, Vishwa Samudra Engineering Ltd, Jayashankar, Seagull India Ltd, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, and IRB Infrastructure. B-SMILE had invited tenders for the tunnel road project roughly 20 days ago, according to a report by Deccan Herald.

What are key details of the Bengaluru tunnel road project?
Reportedly, Monday's meeting lasted around 90 minutes, during which representatives of the companies raised a range of questions concerning the road project. The proposed underground tunnel has been planned to connect the city's Hebbal area to Central Silk Board. The tunnel road is being planned under a build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) model. As per the plan, the company that wins the bid is expected to invest 60 percent of the project cost, while the government would allow toll collection rights for 30 years in return.

What is the tunnel road project's aim and how much will it cost?
The tunnel road project is aimed at providing better connectivity across one of Bengaluru's busiest north-south corridors. Authorities say it will divert vehicular congestion away from surface roads, significantly bring down travel time, and provide faster access to tech hubs and commercial centres. This is instrumental in a city like Bengaluru which is infamous for its traffic jams and congestions. The project is expected to cost nearly Rs 17,700 crore.

