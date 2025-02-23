The details are covered in the independent reports published by seven of the group's listed entities including Adani Enterprises.

Gautam Adani, India's second richest man, runs one of the biggest groups in India, Adani Group. From ports to power, the group has a presence in several sectors. On the tax front, the group companies paid Rs 58,104 crore in taxes in 2023-24, up from Rs 46,610 crore in the previous financial year. The Adani Group has released its Tax Transparency Reports for the financial year 2023-24 (April 2023 to March 2024). The taxes paid include direct contributions like global taxes, duties and other charges borne by Adani portfolio of companies, indirect taxes contributions and duties collected and paid on behalf of other stakeholders, and other levies such as social security contributed for the benefit of the employees.

Moreover, according to Forbes, Gautam Adani is still one of the richest men in India with a real-time net worth of USD 52.5 billion. His flagship firm, Adani Enterprises, has a market cap of Rs 2.46 lakh crore, as of February 21.

Adani Group tax

The details are covered in the independent reports published by seven of the group's listed entities - Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, and Ambuja Cements.

The figure also includes the tax paid by three other listed companies — NDTV, ACC and Sanghi Industries - that are held by the seven companies. “As one of India's largest contributors to the exchequer, we recognise that our responsibility goes beyond compliance. It is also about operating with integrity and accountability. Every rupee we contribute to our nation's finances reflects our commitment to transparency and good governance.

"By voluntarily sharing these reports with the public, we aim to foster greater stakeholder confidence and set new benchmarks for responsible corporate conduct," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group. Through this voluntary initiative, the Group aims to demonstrate its commitment to transparency, foster stakeholder trust and contribute to a more accountable global tax environment, the statement said.

(With inputs from PTI)