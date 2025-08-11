Gautam Adani gives BIG Rs 15000 crore order to this company to set up....; its business is...

The Adani Group firm is India's largest private sector thermal power producer with an installed capacity of over 18,000 MW. Know why the Adani firm has given the mega order.

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani runs one of the biggest conglomerates in India, Adani Group. The group has a presence in several sectors, including power, airports and ports. Adani companies often team up with other firms to expand their growth and business. Now, Adani Power has given an 'ultra mega' order to Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to set up eight thermal power units with a combined capacity of 6,400 MW, PTI reported. Each unit will have a capacity of 800 megawatt (MW), L&T said.

What is the order value?

L&T did not disclose the order value, but according to its classification, ultra mega orders are worth over Rs 15,000 crore. The order will be executed by L&T Energy - CarbonLite Solutions (LTECLS), the company's specialised business vertical for advanced power and low-carbon technologies. The scope of work encompasses the complete design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and commissioning of Boiler-Turbine-Generator (BTG) packages, along with auxiliaries and associated mechanical, electrical and control & instrumentation (C&I) systems.

What is Larsen & Toubro?

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 30 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing, and Services, operating across multiple geographies.

About Adani Power

The Adani Group firm is India's largest private sector thermal power producer with an installed capacity of over 18,000 MW. The company has a market cap of Rs 2.29 lakh crore, as of August 11. The share price of the firm closed at Rs 597 apiece on Monday on the NSE. Its owner, Gautam Adani, is the second richest man in India with a net worth of USD 61.1 billion as per Forbes.

What did L&T Deputy MD say?

Subramanian Sarma, Deputy Managing Director and President, L&T, said, "In today’s dynamic energy landscape, where India’s demand for reliable and affordable power continues to grow, this order from the Adani Group reinforces our role as a leading partner in building the country’s critical energy infrastructure."