Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

J-K: Pakistani intruder shot at, arrested after bid to infiltrate foiled by BSF in Kathua

Gautam Adani gives BIG Rs 15000 crore order to this company to set up....; its business is...

Sooraj Barjatya says 'love at first sight doesn't exist', admits new generation believes above than 'kundali-khandaan': 'Everyone is wounded' | Exclusive

These banks don't ask for minimum balance requirement in savings accounts; check full list here

MNR vs LNS, The Hundred 2025 Dream11 Team: Best picks for fantasy Playing XI of Manchester Originals vs London Spirit match

China deadline arrives: How much tariff will Donald Trump impose on Beijing? Will he punish dragon for buying Russian oil?

Don't ask for salary, OTHERWISE...: Horrifying video of shopkeeper brutally beating his staffs with belt goes viral - WATCH

Viral Video: Masked thieves steal Labubu dolls from California store worth Rs...

RBI breaks silence after ICICI Bank hikes minimum balance requirement to Rs 50000: 'It is not in...'

PM Modi speaks with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy: 'Conveyed our position on...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
J-K: Pakistani intruder shot at, arrested after bid to infiltrate foiled by BSF in Kathua

J-K: Pakistani intruder shot at, arrested after bid to infiltrate foiled by BSF 

Gautam Adani gives BIG Rs 15000 crore order to this company to set up....; its business is...

Gautam Adani gives BIG Rs 15000 crore order to this company to set up....; its b

Sooraj Barjatya says 'love at first sight doesn't exist', admits new generation believes above than 'kundali-khandaan': 'Everyone is wounded' | Exclusive

Sooraj says 'love at first sight doesn't exist', admits new generation...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 powerful reasons Rajinikanth’s Coolie promises to be a must-watch cinematic experience

5 powerful reasons Rajinikanth’s Coolie promises to be a must-watch cinematic ex

Apoorva Makhija aka The Rebel Kid spent over Rs 3 lakh on IV drips and…, here’s what happened next

Apoorva Makhija aka The Rebel Kid spent over Rs 3 lakh on IV drips and…, here’s

From Sushmita Sen, Bobby Deol to Pooja Bhatt: Bollywood stars who made iconic comebacks on screen

From Sushmita Sen, Bobby Deol to Pooja Bhatt: Bollywood stars who made iconic co

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Gautam Adani gives BIG Rs 15000 crore order to this company to set up....; its business is...

The Adani Group firm is India's largest private sector thermal power producer with an installed capacity of over 18,000 MW. Know why the Adani firm has given the mega order.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 11, 2025, 08:08 PM IST

Gautam Adani gives BIG Rs 15000 crore order to this company to set up....; its business is...
File photo

TRENDING NOW

    Indian billionaire Gautam Adani runs one of the biggest conglomerates in India, Adani Group. The group has a presence in several sectors, including power, airports and ports. Adani companies often team up with other firms to expand their growth and business. Now, Adani Power has given an 'ultra mega' order to Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to set up eight thermal power units with a combined capacity of 6,400 MW, PTI reported. Each unit will have a capacity of 800 megawatt (MW), L&T said.

    What is the order value?

    L&T did not disclose the order value, but according to its classification, ultra mega orders are worth over Rs 15,000 crore. The order will be executed by L&T Energy - CarbonLite Solutions (LTECLS), the company's specialised business vertical for advanced power and low-carbon technologies. The scope of work encompasses the complete design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and commissioning of Boiler-Turbine-Generator (BTG) packages, along with auxiliaries and associated mechanical, electrical and control & instrumentation (C&I) systems.

    What is Larsen & Toubro?

    Larsen & Toubro is a USD 30 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing, and Services, operating across multiple geographies.

    About Adani Power

    The Adani Group firm is India's largest private sector thermal power producer with an installed capacity of over 18,000 MW. The company has a market cap of Rs 2.29 lakh crore, as of August 11. The share price of the firm closed at Rs 597 apiece on Monday on the NSE. Its owner, Gautam Adani, is the second richest man in India with a net worth of USD 61.1 billion as per Forbes.

    READ | Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir targets Mukesh Ambani from US: 'Tweeted his pic to...'

    What did L&T Deputy MD say?

    Subramanian Sarma, Deputy Managing Director and President, L&T, said, "In today’s dynamic energy landscape, where India’s demand for reliable and affordable power continues to grow, this order from the Adani Group reinforces our role as a leading partner in building the country’s critical energy infrastructure."

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    IPL 2026 trade window explained: How player transfers work, key dates, rules, here's all you need to know
    IPL 2026 trade window explained: How player transfers work, key dates, rules, he
    Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai are all smiles as they pose together in unseen video from their vacation, watch viral video
    Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai are all smiles as they pose together
    Guru Dutt's alleged closeness with THIS actress led to his broken marriage with Geeta Dutt, she once confessed 'he was obsessed with...'
    Guru Dutt's alleged closeness with THIS actress led to his broken marriage
    Abhishek Bachchan patiently waits for Aishwarya Rai, closes car door for her as they return from trip with Aaradhya: Watch viral video
    Abhishek Bachchan patiently waits for Aishwarya Rai, closes car door for her
    Weather update: IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms across Delhi-NCR including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad
    Weather update: IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms across Delhi-NCR including Noid
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    5 powerful reasons Rajinikanth’s Coolie promises to be a must-watch cinematic experience
    5 powerful reasons Rajinikanth’s Coolie promises to be a must-watch cinematic ex
    Apoorva Makhija aka The Rebel Kid spent over Rs 3 lakh on IV drips and…, here’s what happened next
    Apoorva Makhija aka The Rebel Kid spent over Rs 3 lakh on IV drips and…, here’s
    From Sushmita Sen, Bobby Deol to Pooja Bhatt: Bollywood stars who made iconic comebacks on screen
    From Sushmita Sen, Bobby Deol to Pooja Bhatt: Bollywood stars who made iconic co
    Sara Ali Khan Birthday Special: 6 times Metro In Dino star proved she’s every bit regal and royal in her outfits
    Sara Ali Khan Birthday Special: 6 times Metro In Dino star proved she’s every bi
    From Paresh Rawal to Shakti Kapoor: 5 Bollywood villains who turned into comedy legends
    From Paresh Rawal to Shakti Kapoor: 5 Bollywood villains who turned into comedy
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE