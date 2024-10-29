Adani Enterprises Ltd announced its results today for the quarter and half year ended September 2024.

Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group, is the second richest person in India. His group has a presence in various sectors including energy, gas, airports and others. Now the billionaire has received a piece of good news on Dhanteras 2024 (Tuesday). His flagship company, Adani Enterprises, reported that its net profits during the July-September quarter rose 664 per cent to Rs 1,741 crore. In the year 2023, it was at Rs 228 crore.

Adani Enterprises Ltd announced its results today for the quarter and half year ended September 2024. So far in the two quarters of 2024-25 - April-June and July-September, the net profits cumulatively were 254 per cent up at Rs 3,196 crore. The market cap of the company currently stands at Rs 3.28 lakh crore.

"Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) continues to focus on investing in logistics, energy transition and adjacent sectors that are core to the economic growth of the country. This record-breaking half-year performance has been led by Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL) and Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) with their rapid growth in capacity additions and asset utilisation," said Gautam Adani.

The company's total income or the revenue from operations, the July-September quarter saw a rise of 15 per cent to Rs 23,196. April-June and July-September combined, the total income was 14 per cent higher at Rs 49,263 crore.

It has recorded its highest half-yearly EBITDA of Rs 8,654 crore, which the company said is consistently supported by strong performance from emerging core infra businesses under its "incubation portfolio". Adani Enterprises is one of India's largest business organisations. Over the years, it has focused on building emerging infrastructure businesses, contributing to nation-building and divesting them into separate listed entities.

(With inputs from ANI)