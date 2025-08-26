Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Gautam Adani wins CCI approval to acquire this debt-ridden company, its business is...

An approval from the competition watchdog is mandatory for the submission of a resolution plan by the entity concerned.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 10:24 PM IST

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani continues to acquire companies to expand his business empire. Now, the fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved Adani Group's acquisition of debt-ridden Jaiprakash Associates, should it win a bid in the ongoing insolvency proceeding, PTI reported.

What CCI said

According to a release issued by the regulator on Tuesday, the proposed combination relates to the acquisition of up to 100 per cent shareholding of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) by Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) and Adani Infrastructure and Developers Pvt Ltd (AIDPL) or any other entity forming part of Adani Group.

An approval from the competition watchdog is mandatory for submission of a resolution plan by the entity concerned, following a recent ruling by the Supreme Court related to interpreting provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The entity has to get the CCI nod before the resolution plan is voted upon by the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of the company undergoing the resolution process under the IBC.

Which other companies approached CCI seeking a nod? 

Apart from Adani Group, Dalmia Bharat's proposal for JAL has been cleared by the regulator. Various other companies, including Vedanta Group, Jindal Power and PNC Infratech, have also approached the CCI seeking nod to submit respective resolution plans to the CoC of JAL.

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) business

JAL has major real estate projects like Jaypee Greens in Greater Noida, a part of Jaypee Greens Wishtown in Noida (both on the outskirts of the national capital), and the Jaypee International Sports City, strategically located near the upcoming Jewar International Airport.

  • It also has three commercial/industrial office spaces in Delhi-NCR, while its hotel division has five properties in Delhi-NCR, Mussoorie, and Agra.
  • JAL has four cement plants in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and a few leased limestone mines in Madhya Pradesh. The cement plants, however, are non-operational.
  • It also has investments in subsidiaries, including Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd,  Yamuna Expressway Tolling Ltd, Jaypee Infrastructure Development Ltd, and several other companies.
