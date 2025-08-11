Twitter
Business

BUSINESS

Gautam Adani gears up to sell petrol, diesel in Indian market as Centre plans to ease...

In 2019, the central government allowed any entity with a net worth of Rs 250 crore to get a licence to retail petrol and diesel to either bulk or retail consumers. What new steps has the Centre taken now?

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 11, 2025, 09:51 PM IST

    Gautam Adani, India's second-richest man, runs Adani Group as chairman. The group has interests in ports, airports, power generation and transmission, and green energy, among others. Now, the Indian billionaire gears up to sell petrol, diesel in the Indian market with French energy giant TotalEnergies. This comes as the Union government is considering further easing the norms for setting up petrol pumps in India, according to an official order, PTI reported. Last time, the government had relaxed the norms for setting up petrol pumps, opening the door for non-oil companies to enter the fuel retailing business in 2019.

    What is the government doing now?

    The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has constituted an expert committee to review the 2019 guidelines for granting authorisation to market transportation fuels. The committee will also see how the current standards are affecting the goals of energy security, reduction of carbon emissions and promotion of alternative fuels. The four-member committee is headed by Sukhmal Jain, former Director (Marketing) at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL).

    What are the current norms?

    In 2019, the central government allowed any entity with a net worth of Rs 250 crore to get a licence to retail petrol and diesel to either bulk or retail consumers. For those seeking authorisation for both retail and bulk, the minimum networth was set at Rs 500 crore at the time of application. Retail licence holders must establish at least 100 outlets, with 5% of them in rural areas, within five years. Until 2019, companies seeking a fuel retail licence had to invest or commit Rs 2,000 crore in oil exploration, refining, pipelines or LNG terminals.

    Who owns the most petrol pumps in the country?

    State-owned oil marketing companies Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) currently own most of the 97,804 petrol pumps in India. Reliance Industries, Nayara Energy (formerly Essar Oil), and Royal Dutch Shell are the private players in the market, but with limited presence. Reliance-BP operates 1,991 outlets, Nayara runs 6,763, and Shell has just 355.

