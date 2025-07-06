Gautam Adani's flagship firm announces Rs 1000 crore NCD issue, offers up to...; check launch, returns and more

The Adani company is the only corporate (outside of NBFCs) offering a listed debt product for retail investors.

Gautam Adani, India's second-richest man, has built a billion-dollar empire. His flagship firm, Adani Enterprises, runs business in several sectors, including power, energy, ports and more. The company has now announced a Rs 1,000 crore NCD (non-convertible debentures). This is Adani Enterprises' second public issuance of secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures.

Adani Enterprises NCD issue

The Adani company is offering a yield of up to 9.30 per cent per annum. The issue opens on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, and closes on July 22, a company statement said. AEL is the only corporate (outside of NBFCs) offering a listed debt product for retail investors. AEL's first NCD issuance of Rs 800 crore, launched in September last year, was fully subscribed on the first day. The proposed NCDs have been rated "Care AA-; Stable" and "[ICRA]AA- (Stable)". CARE Ratings first upgraded the credit rating of AEL on February 19, 2025 and reaffirmed the rating on 18 June 2025.

NCDs price



The base size issue is Rs 500 crore, with an option to retain over-subscription up to an additional Rs 500 crore (greenshoe option), aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore. The NCDs have a face value of Rs 1,000 each. Each application will be for a minimum of 10 NCDs and in multiples of 1 NCD thereafter, making the minimum application size of Rs 10,000. The NCDs are available in tenors of 24 months, 36 months, and 60 months with quarterly, annual, and cumulative interest payment options across eight series.

"At least 75 per cent of the proceeds from the issuance will be utilised towards the prepayment or repayment, in full or in part, of the existing indebtedness availed by the company and the balance (up to maximum of 25 per cent) for general corporate purposes," the statement said. Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd, Trust Investment Advisors Pvt Ltd and Tipsons Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd are the lead managers to the issue.

(With inputs from PTI)